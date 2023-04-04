Pickleball courts to be served up at Wilson Park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The parks board on Monday unanimously supported a project to put six pickleball courts at Wilson Park, replacing one full-sized tennis court and four junior tennis courts.

The plan originally was to put eight pickleball courts at the park, but the existing slab doesn't have enough room, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent. Players would bump up against the fencing on the perimeter of the courts, making for a less pleasurable experience for everyone, he said.

Jack presented some cost estimates to the board. Total estimated cost of the project is $689,700. However, no designs have been made, so the cost may change, he said.

Planned features include lights for the basketball courts and for the new pickleball courts, new fencing, benches, refurbished practice walls, and resurfacing the four tennis courts to the east, which would remain.

Most of the cost of the project, about $505,300, will come from the city's park land dedication fund. Developers of new residential properties in the city must either include land for a park or contribute to the city's park land dedication fund, using a fee based on a formula. The rest, $184,400, will come from the parks department's allocation of sales tax revenue.

Resident Skylar Sorokoty said Fayetteville lags behind other Northwest Arkansas cities when it comes to pickleball courts. The city lacks proper places to play, and it's a sport with staying power because it appeals to wide variety of age groups and socioeconomic backgrounds, he said.

"I think it's a no-brainer," Sorokoty said. "I know it's kind of a lot of money, obviously, but it's a good investment."

Board member Andrew Brink said he felt the project responds to a need in the community at one of the city's premiere parks.

Board Chairman Will Dockery said he felt the project was important, he just wished the court would either be in a different part of town that lacks parks, or that it didn't use as much money from the park land dedication fund. The main goal of that fund is to acquire new park land, not renovate existing parks, he said.

In other business, the board voted 9-0 to support a project from Walmart and clothing brand AND1 to refurbish and paint the basketball courts at Walker Park. The courts will be painted in an artistic way, with local artists being sought for the job, said Alison Jumper, director of parks, natural resources and cultural affairs. The two companies plan to put on an unveiling event with a back-to-school shoe and backpack giveaway, she said.

Estimated cost of the project is $200,000, paid for by the companies, Jumper said.

Board member Stephen Sheely praised the project and said it will save the city money on the cost to refurbish the courts.

Additionally, Joanna Bell, the city's arts and culture director, presented the board a proposed location for a legal community art wall. The location is a decommissioned water and sewer pump on Poplar Street, along the trail between Leverett and Gregg avenues.

The structure is tagged with graffiti routinely, Bell said. The idea would be to encourage street artists to paint the structure with spray paint and add a couple freestanding walls on stilts to provide more paintable space, she said.

The goal would be to activate the space, possibly with workshops led by local artists, food trucks and other attractions, Bell said. Arts and culture staff is seeking a community placemaking grant from the national Project for Public Spaces, which could bring the budget for the project to $80,000, she said.

The project would start with a pilot period of six months, and staff would evaluate its success from there, Bell said. The proposal is slated to be included in a related graffiti abatement program the City Council is scheduled to consider April 18, she said.



