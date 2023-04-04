PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Davidson, Karnes enjoy big days in softball, baseball

Justine Davidson had the kind of day anyone who's ever stepped into the batter's box dreams about.

Farmington won two games last Saturday in a tournament at Mountain Home and Davidson led the way when she went a combined 5 for 6 with 3 home runs and 7 runs batted in. For her effort, Davidson is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week. Grant Karnes of Greenwood is the boys NWADG Player of the Week.

Davidson began the day when she hit two home runs and drove in four during a 14-3 victory over Greene County Tech. She then placed the exclamation point on her big day, going 3 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI in a 13-3 win over Mountain Home.

"She had a great day. I was really excited for her," Farmington softball Coach Jason Shirey said. "She's worked hard and the approaches she took [last] Saturday reflected that effort she's been putting in. The home runs went to all fields and the RBI opportunities she got came at key moments. She put good swings on those pitches and gave others a glimpse of what we as a coaching staff see every day."

Davidson contributed a double and a single when Farmington began the week with a 21-3 victory over Pea Ridge. The three wins provide plenty of momentum for Farmington (9-0), which plays at Prairie Grove today and at home against Gravette on Friday.

Karnes was dominant on the mound and at the plate during a 7-0 win over Van Buren. The sophomore right-hander struck out 10 and allowed one hit in 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Pointers. He was also 3 for 3 in the batter's box with 2 RBI and a run scored.

"Grant really pitched the ball well against Van Buren," Greenwood baseball Coach Brandon Brewer said of Karnes, who is also a standout receiver in football for the Bulldogs. "Grant is always going to be the best athlete on the field whether it be in baseball or in football. He is a competitor who always wants the baseball. So, I think pitching is where he naturally fits on the baseball field."

