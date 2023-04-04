Police investigate bomb threat made against Pea Ridge School District





PEA RIDGE -- Police spent the hours before dawn Monday thoroughly searching every building in the School District after being notified a bomb threat had been emailed to a district official.

Pea Ridge police were made aware of the threat late Sunday night, according to a news release from the Police Department.

By 6 a.m. Monday, parents were notified by school officials of the incident and told that additional police presence would be on the five campuses Monday.

"No particular school was named as a target," the release stated. "The email itself presented with low credibility, however, we take every such threat seriously. As a result, off-duty personnel were called in to assist with a search of every school and found nothing suspicious."

The district notified police immediately after receiving the email, and school officials will continue to work with law enforcement as the threat is investigated, said Superintendent Keith Martin in a letter to the community.

"We appreciate you trusting us with your children," Martin wrote. "We make every effort to provide a safe and caring environment for everyone."



