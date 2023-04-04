Pulaski County school districts moving toward return to normal procedures

School districts in tornado-ripped Pulaski County are pushing toward a return to normal operating procedures after a storm wiped out a long swath of homes, businesses, trees and utilities Friday afternoon.

With one exception, all campuses in the four traditional Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are to be open to students today.

The exception is Amboy Elementary in the North Little Rock district, which will be closed to students because it has not yet had its electricity restored.

"No school means no virtual assignments or remote learning," North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said about Amboy, 101 Auburn Drive, in an afternoon message to parents and the community.

"Staff will report to a designated location. In addition, we are in the process of securing a generator with the capability of providing electricity to the school in an effort to expedite its reopening. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

The North Little Rock district had closed its campuses to students Monday but asked employees to report to work.

"We want to give our families another opportunity to regroup and to assess their conditions." Pilewski said Sunday about closing the schools for one day.

"We know there is still a lot of work to do to try to get back to some type of normalcy."

Pilewski wrote Monday afternoon that bus routes were run earlier in the day and "we have determined that all bus stops are accessible and, therefore, we will be picking up students at their regular locations tomorrow morning.

"In the event there is a need to change a bus stop location, we will communicate with the families that will be affected. Please be patient as the Transportation Department makes every effort to get students to and from school safely," he said.

In the Pulaski County Special district, all campuses will be open to students today. Oakbrooke Elementary in Sherwood was the only school in the district that was closed Monday. That was because electric power supply had gone on and off and was considered fragile, district spokesperson Jessica Duff said.

Pulaski Special Superintendent Charles McNulty had on Sunday praised district employees for their care of students Friday after the tornado. He said some staff stayed on campus with students until 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday so parents and other caregivers could reach the schools.

The Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school district campuses were open Monday, as they will be today.

"In difficult times, our students need us more than ever to provide a safe place and a sense of normalcy," Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright wrote in a message posted to the district's website Sunday.

"That is why after careful consultation with administrative staff, first responders, emergency management partners, utility companies and other district stakeholders, we have made a decision to open schools."

School buildings in all four districts had little, if any, storm damage, spokespeople for the systems said.

"Our schools sustained little to no damage across the district, for which we are quite thankful," Pulaski Special School District leaders reported, for example.

"While the schools were spared, hundreds of homes and businesses were not. We understand that many of our students' families and our staff suffered significant damage to their homes. We want to help in any way possible."

RESOURCES

Each of the four Pulaski County-area school districts was taking steps to support and provide resources to families who were negatively affected by the tornado.

The North Little Rock district operated a community support center Monday afternoon until 5 p.m. at North Little Rock High School to provide food and a place for children to play while their parents and caregivers charged their electronic devices and sought out storm recovery resources.

The Pulaski Special district put out information Monday afternoon about where to make donations for families in need and how to acquire those donations.

Donations can be turned in starting today at:

Oak Grove Elementary, 5703 Oak Grove Road, Room 112

Mills Middle, 1205 E. Dixon Road, Facilitator room in "B" building

Robinson Middle, 21201 Cantrell Road, Parent Resource Center

Sylvan Hills High, 484 Bear Paw Drive, Building 1 Media Center

The donation centers will be open from 9.m. to 3 p.m. -- except Oak Grove (Maumelle), which will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- on the following days:

Wednesday-Thursday

April 10- April 14.

The Little Rock district created a webpage with information about available resources: www.lrsd.org/LRSDCares. Any questions or concerns should be directed to a student's principal," Wright said.

JACKSONVILLE

Cheesa Williams, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville district, said the system saw a slight increase in the number of students who were absent Monday. The increase was not significant because parents want their children in school, Williams said.

"Many parents have told us that having their child in school helps create a sense of normalcy for them. It also allows parents time to handle their business affairs and look for assistance," she said.

For the students who were not present, school officials have reached out to them and offered assistance.

"We had quite a few employees out as well," Williams said.

The Jacksonville schools, including Pinewood Professional Development Center, are open for parents to access resources, internet services and phone services.

"Our school counselors are also available to offer emotional support," Williams said.