Raiders, Patriots split doubleheader

5A-EAST BASEBALL

Nettleton 7-0, Marion 6-14

MARION -- Marion and Nettleton split a 5A-East Conference doubleheader Monday at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium.

Nettleton (5-7, 1-5 5A-East) dealt Marion (9-5, 3-3) its first home defeat in more than a calendar year in the opener, taking control of the proceedings with a four-run third inning before snuffing out a late Patriot rally for a 7-6 victory.

The Patriots circled the wagons in the nightcap, scoring in four of five innings, including a nine-run rally in the top of the second, to coast to a 14-0 win in five innings.

Nettleton starter Maddox Hampton earned the win in the first game by working 5 2/3 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 4 runs, though just one was earned. Marion junior pitcher Davis York absorbed the loss after surrendering five runs, two of which were earned.

Marion led 3-1 entering the top of the third, but that's when the Raiders rallied up with one out.

Hampton and Kaleb McClain struck singles with one away, and Ethan Duffel delivered Nettleton's second run with a hit of his own.

The Raider rally continued when McClain and Duffel scored on a passed ball, just before Kaleb Tedder delivered Ford Raffo with a hit and a 5-3 Nettleton advantage entering the bottom of the third.

Nettleton tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to fashion a 7-3 lead, but Marion got one back in the bottom of the sixth.

After Marion's Daxton Davis worked a perfect seventh, the first three Patriots reached in the bottom of the seventh, when Tyler Carey delivered Parker Nash and Landon Miller with a single to make it 7-6 with just one away.

But that's when Raffo slammed the door, striking out the last two Patriots, stranding the potential tying and winning runs at second and third.

Marion responded with a single run in the top of the first of the nightcap, and the decisive Patriot rally started with one out in the second when Nash walked ahead of a Dewayne Williams, Jr. single. Freshman Coleman Barnett delivered Nash with a single up the middle, and the Pats took a 6-0 lead when York chased in Carson Catt and Matthew Kearney with a double. A Hudson McEwen single plated Landon Miller and York for an 8-0 Marion bulge.

Armed with a 14-0 lead, Catt walked just three Raiders and was one out away from a no-hitter when Layton Casey reached on an infield hit. Catt retired the final Nettleton batter to earn the win after working five innings, allowing one hit and 3 walks with 6 strikeouts. Seth Bishop did not escape the second inning in the loss, allowing 6 runs on 4 hits and not recording a strikeout.