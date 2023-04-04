Realtors fund to bankroll grants of up to $2,000 to victims of Arkansas tornado damage

Arkansans affected by the tornadoes that tore through the Little Rock metro area as well as Wynne on Friday can apply for disaster grants of up to $2,000 bankrolled by a Realtors association fund, officials announced Monday.

A total of $1 million has been allocated in a partnership between the Realtors Relief Foundation and Hearts & Homes of Arkansas Inc., a charitable organization tied to the Arkansas Realtors Association, said Michael Ford, the immediate past president of the Realtors Relief Foundation.

Recipients can use the money on a house payment, rent or a hotel room, Ford said during a news conference held on the Arkansas Capitol steps.

A "command center" related to disaster relief soon will be set up at the office of the Arkansas Realtors Association, he said.

A copy of the form to apply for assistance is available online at arkansasrealtors.com/consumers/hearts-and-homes.

Temporary shelters in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Wynne have housed a handful of people each since the destructive tornadoes occurred, according to local officials.

John Brimley, an official with the American Red Cross, said a shelter the organization set up at Calvary Baptist Church in Little Rock in the aftermath housed three people on Friday night, four on Saturday night and five on Sunday night.

(An emergency shelter the city of Little Rock opened Friday evening at Hall STEM Magnet High School closed the following day after people transitioned to other temporary housing, according to a recent statement issued by the city.)

In Wynne, three people have stayed at a Red Cross shelter at a church each night following the tornado, Brimley said by phone Monday.

Brimley indicated the shelters will remain open as long as the need exists in the community.

In addition to distributing emergency supplies like shovels, gloves and tarps, officials are doing disaster assessments throughout the Little Rock area and Wynne, Brimley said.

For those staying at the shelters, officials are working to take down their information to begin the process of matching up claims to assessments, he said.

Shara Brazear, the director of communications for North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, said via email Monday afternoon that there were currently seven people in a shelter at a municipal community center on Willow Street.

"We will keep it open as long as necessary," Brazear wrote.

The city of Little Rock has provided hotel vouchers good for five days of housing to about 200 affected residents, according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s spokesman Aaron Sadler.

"We are encouraging individuals and families in need of immediate housing assistance to go to the shelter at Calvary Baptist Church," Sadler wrote in an email Monday evening. "We are providing case management services to families, giving support for permanent housing once the hotel voucher ends."

The destruction will add to the demand for housing in Central Arkansas, according to Jamie Hoffman, the executive broker for Little Rock-based River Rock Realty Co. and owner of an affiliated property management company.

Depending on the owners or landlords, prices might go up slightly as part of the supply-and-demand equation, Hoffman said by phone Monday.

"We are having a lot of people call that need a place," Hoffman said, including some homeowners who now need to rent.

Absent assistance, barriers encountered by displaced people seeking housing might include application fees, deposits and credit-reporting fees, said organizer Neil Sealy of Arkansas Community Organizations, an advocacy group that seeks to aid low-income and working-class people in Central Arkansas.

Sealy added that the "supply of decent housing is lacking in the city ... depending on where you had been living, your choices are limited in finding something that is up to standard."

Low-income neighborhoods have experienced a decline in the availability of safe and affordable housing, Sealy said.

He attributed the phenomenon to the lack of tenant protections and an implied warranty of habitability in state law as well as an influx of out-of-state landlords who buy up housing, fail to make repairs and later sell the properties.



