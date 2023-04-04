Rowland emerges as starting catcher

FAYETTEVILLE -- Through the University of Arkansas baseball team's first 23 games, newcomers Parker Rowland and Hudson Polk divided playing time almost evenly at catcher.

Rowland, a fourth-year junior transfer from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College who played two seasons at Arkansas State, started 12 games and played in 14. Polk, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, started 11 games and played in 13.

Neither started more than two games in a row.

But Rowland has started to get more playing time of late for the No. 5 Razorbacks with starts in the last five games.

"Parker Rowland's kind of won the job right now, and he's done a great job," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Monday at the Swatter's Club meeting.

Rowland's streak of five consecutive starts began with the nightcap of a doubleheader at LSU on March 25. He then started against Nebraska-Omaha and all three games of the Arkansas-Alabama series last weekend.

Catching afternoon games on Saturday and Sunday against the Crimson Tide after starting Friday night, Rowland said, wasn't a problem physically.

"That's why I came here," said Rowland, who is from Tulsa Bishop Kelley, the same high school that produced former Razorbacks and Major Leaguers Dallas Keuchel and Matt Reynolds. "I think I can help us win behind the plate, and I want to be back there as much as I can."

Rowland went 5 for 15 in his 5-game stretch of starts to raise his batting average from .200 to .233 and scored 3 runs with 2 runs batted in and 3 walks.

In the Razorbacks' 5-4 victory over the Crimson Tide on Sunday, the switch-hitting Rowland went 2 for 4 and his one-out RBI single to center field in the sixth inning scored Harold Coli from third base for the game's final run.

"He didn't waste any time," Van Horn said of Rowland jumping on Alabama reliever Braylon Myers' first pitch after he replaced Garrett McMillan. "That was a big swing.

"There were a lot of big swings, but that was the one that put us over the top and gave us the lead and really threw the pressure back on them."

It was Rowland's first RBI in an SEC game since the opener on March 17 when the Razorbacks beat Auburn 7-2.

"My job is to get the run in, not try to do too much," Rowland said. "Got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it."

Rowland has a .994 fielding percentage with one error going into Arkansas' next series, which opens at Mississippi on Thursday night. He's picked three runners off base -- including Alabama outfielder Tommy Seidl on Sunday -- and thrown out 3 would-be base stealers in 13 attempts.

"Defensively he was great," Van Horn said of Rowland's performance behind the plate against the Tide. "He made some really good blocks with runners in scoring position. Breaking balls in the dirt, he kept it in front of him where they couldn't advance."

Van Horn said Rowland has improved defensively since fall practice, which he credited to his work with assistant coach Bobby Wernes, competition with Polk and becoming more familiar with the pitching staff.

"Just catching our pitchers and knowing what their stuff is," Van Horn said. "He's got a little knack, too, of having a good feel for what to throw in certain counts.

"We give him some help, but we also trust him a lot."

Pitching coach Matt Hobbs meets with the catchers before every series to go over the opposing team's hitters.

"So they have to study up on them, [and know], 'This is what we think in these counts and this is what they've done,' " Van Horn said. "They'll use that first."

Van Horn said it's also important for Rowland and Polk to be able to adjust to calling pitches based on what a hitter is doing at the plate.

"They have an idea of if a hitter has just moved up in the box, so he's probably sitting on something soft," Van Horn said. "I mean, they just have a feel.

"We can see the swings and if they're being fooled at all, but [the catchers are] there.

"So that's why once they show us they have a little bit of an idea and a clue on what to call, we let them go."

Rowland said he's become confident in calling pitches.

"Every guy is different," Rowland said. "My job is to pick their brain and know what they feel comfortable with at any time.

"From the fall to now, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable with these guys. I feel like I can sometimes read their minds."

Van Horn said he expects Rowland, who has 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 13 RBI, to keep improving as a hitter.

"He's had some good at-bats," Van Horn said. "When he won't get himself out, so to speak, and take some borderline pitches early in the count, that's when you'll see him really start to come on.

"I've been seeing that a little bit more."