Saudi Arabia sets sights on video game industry

The Saudi Arabian government is betting $38 billion on the country's potential to become the next hub for the video game industry.

As part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from oil, Saudi Arabia, through its Public Investment Fund, wants to become a big player in the $184 billion global gaming market. After focusing initially on the esports industry, which has been struggling, the fund's subsidiary, Savvy Gaming Group, is now looking to develop, publish and acquire top-tier games and support a gaming industry in Riyadh.

"We are now more of an esports company than a games company," Savvy Chief Executive Officer Brian Ward told Bloomberg News in an interview at the Game Developers Conference. "What we're doing this year is focusing more on game publishing and development."

Savvy's plans are ambitious in a crowded market where long-standing players like Electronic Arts are laying off employees. But the fund has already made multibillion-dollar investments in gaming companies like Nintendo, Tencent and Activision Blizzard. Ward plans to leverage those connections to build Savvy's business.

"We would like to use those investments to begin to work with these companies and ask how we can work together on publishing in [the Middle East and North Africa], run their esports businesses or develop new IP together," Ward said. The fund in February increased its stake in Nintendo to 8.3%, becoming the largest outside shareholder.

Saudi Arabia has almost no footprint in global game development. The country's rapidly increasing population of gamers led Ward, a former executive at Electronic Arts, Activision and Microsoft, to move to Riyadh and lead Savvy. "Part of our mandate is to help partners and other companies come to Saudi and choose Riyadh over some other place to establish a publishing business or distribution business to serve the region," he said.

There are approximately 21 million gamers in the country, according to analysts at Niko Partners. That's about 58% of the population, compared with the U.S.' 66%. By 2026, the games market in the Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow by 56% to $2.79 billion.

"It makes total sense for a forward-thinking government to focus at least a certain part of their investment scope on the sector," said Serkan Toto, chief executive officer of the consulting group Kantan Games. "Saudi Arabia acts with a sense of urgency here and wants to be in as many meaningful deals as possible -- ahead of other countries that might jump on the bandwagon later."

In 2022, Savvy made a splash in the competitive gaming world after acquiring ESL, an esports tournament company, and merging it with gaming platform Faceit as part of a combined $1.5 billion deal. In March, ESL Faceit Group acquired esports technology company Vindex for an undisclosed sum.

After a boom in 2018, when esports received a record $4.5 billion in investment, the industry faced a reckoning in 2022 as investor and sponsorship funds dried up. Many esports companies experienced layoffs or shuttered, failing to turn a profit on the tens of million of fans who may watch the events online but spend very little money for the industry, according to market researcher Newzoo.

One of Savvy's divisions is a company that builds gaming and esports venues, a business many esports organizations, including Comcast Spectacor's Philadelphia Fusion, have veered away from over concerns that players may not engage with digital gaming competitions the way their parents did with other sports events.

While ESL Faceit isn't yet profitable, Ward still has faith in the esports industry's ability to make money by consolidating smaller players. "The engagement in esports is still off the hook," Ward said. "It's fantastic. It's just that the monetization doesn't match the engagement." He compares his ambitions to the marketing push that led F1 to become mainstream.

Ward said there likely aren't any more big esports acquisitions in Savvy's future. He does hope publishers will turn to Savvy to run their esports operations in the Middle East. An employee with knowledge of operations at Activision, which governs large-scale esports leagues, said the company isn't in discussions with Savvy about competitive gaming operations in Riyadh. A spokesperson for Riot Games declined to comment.