Senate approves criminal justice bill, sends it to House

The Arkansas Senate on Monday handily approved a wide-ranging criminal justice bill that aims to revamp Arkansas' parole system and would require people convicted of the most violent felonies to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison.

The Senate voted 29-5 to send Senate Bill 495 by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, to the state House of Representatives for further action. If enacted into law, the measure would create the "Protect Arkansas Act." The bill was filed eight days ago.

Along with restructuring the state's parole system, SB495 aims to establish a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges.

The 132-page bill includes sections intended to provide incarcerated parents with greater access to their children and allow the Administrative Office of the Courts to contract attorneys to serve in specialty courts.

Supporters maintained the bill is needed to provide stricter sentences for people convicted of serious felonies and provide clarity to juries on how long a person will spend in prison based on their sentence.

Opponents countered that extending prison sentences does little to deter future crime and pointed to Arkansas' already high rate of incarceration.

"This bill will make Arkansas safer," Gilmore told the Senate.

"It will protect our communities," he said. "It will give tools to our law enforcement officers to do that. It will hold violent repeat criminals accountable, while ... also providing for avenues for these inmates to better themselves and to be ready to get out and be productive citizens in our society."

The legislation includes provisions for mental health treatment, increased prioritization of workforce training and factoring in family considerations, Gilmore said.

He said he has worked for about six months with many people on the legislation.

"We have tried to craft some policy that I think will be a game changer for this state," he said. "Right now we are experiencing chaos, and I believe this bill will bring order to that chaos."

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said Arkansas has one of the highest rates of incarceration in the nation and incarcerates people for longer terms for certain crimes.

The state has to boost the clearance rate for reported violent crimes if it wants to deter violent crime in Arkansas, and this bill doesn't address that, he said.

Missouri increased substance abuse treatment for people on parole, improved supervision practices for people on probation and parole, and invested more in local law enforcement to target violent crime, and reduced recidivism by about 20% and reduced its projected prison population by more than 3,700 inmates, Tucker said.

"What this [bill] is saying is lock 'em up and throw away the key, and that's cheap politics but it's very expensive policy," he said.

But Sen. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said the bill represents "a comprehensive package of commonsense reforms" that will lead to a safer and more competitive Arkansas.

Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, acknowledged that "we can do better than SB495, [but] we can't do better right now and it is important that we act."

Gilmore told senators if the Senate doesn't pass his bill the state will continue down an unsustainable path.

"Crime is rampant. It is out of control, and I am asking you to support a bill that will change that," he told the Senate. "I am asking you to support a bill that supports our victims."

Gilmore said the bill also stands shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement officers.

Under the bill, offenders found guilty of the most violent felonies, including rape and capital murder, would have to serve 100% of their sentences. Those convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the firstdegree or sexual indecency with a child would serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

People convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Under the state's current system, Gilmore told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, offenders may serve only one-sixth of their sentence in prison. He noted reduced sentences may prohibit incarcerated people from completing programs in prison intended to aid with their rehabilitation.

To become eligible for early release under the bill, Gilmore said, offenders would have to earn credits by participating in programs in prison.

The bill would require the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue told the Senate Judiciary Committee last week the bill received unanimous support from Arkansas' 28 elected prosecuting attorneys. Prosecutors said they appreciated the sentencing transparency the measure would provide juries. Some raised concerns about how the bill would change penalties for certain offenses.

An impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission on SB495 includes a projection that estimates the bill could result in the state's seeing more than $163.8 million in costs over the next 10 years associated with providing additional care to inmates.

Gilmore has estimated the other provisions in the bill could cost close to $10 million.

To allow the state Department of Corrections to prepare for the changes included in the bill, Gilmore said, offenders convicted of the most serious violent felonies would be required to serve 100% of their sentences starting Jan. 1. For people convicted of lesser offenses, the new post-release supervision system would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

Last week, Sanders announced plans to add 3,000 new beds to Arkansas' prison system. At that time, Joe Profiri, secretary of the Department of Corrections, said officials expected to add slightly fewer than 400 beds in the coming months between the Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.