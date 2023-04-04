Seven people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Thomas Lightfoot, 37, of 2013 S. G St. in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Lightfoot was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Karen Hamby, 76, of 5758 Har-Ber Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Hamby was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Tom Fry, 74, of 5758 Har-Ber Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Fry was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jajuan Boyd, 21, of 5503 Staci Place in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery. Boyd was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Zackery Wright, 40, of 321 David Drive in Bridge City, Texas, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Wright was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

David Rhyne, 23, of 3810 S. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual assault and battery. Rhyne was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Leroy Perez-Vargas, 29, of 1764 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Perez-Vargas was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.