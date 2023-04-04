Severe weather threat prompts North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special school districts to delay start of Wednesday classes

Pulaski County area school districts took steps late Tuesday evening to prepare for the possibility of severe storms overnight and early Wednesday morning.

The Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock School District campuses will open two and a half hours late Wednesday morning because of concerns about the possibility of severe weather. The Pulaski County Special district also held out the possibility of closing schools for on-campus instruction if that becomes necessary. That will be decided by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Little Rock School District announced Tuesday night that campus opening times in the capital city district may be delayed but that the final decision won't be made until 5 a.m. Wednesday, when it will be announced on the district's ParentLink messaging system and in other news outlets.

"PCSSD continues to monitor the severe weather situation that's expected to move through the state overnight and into the morning. After consulting with local meteorologists as well as neighboring school districts, PCSSD will have plan to delay our start by 2.5 hours tomorrow," the district posted on social media.

"However, as we continue to monitor the storms throughout the night and in the morning, if anything changes PCSSD may adjust our decision to shift to a full AMI day tomorrow. This decision will be made by 7:30 a.m. tomorrow."

North Little Rock district leaders announced the decision to delay school start times "out of an abundance of caution" after weather forecasters predicted the stormy weather.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," North Little Rock district leaders said in the late Tuesday evening announcement. .

The pre-kindergarten/elementary schools will open at 10:20 a.m. The middle school will begin classes at 10:40 a.m. and the high school start time will be 11:10 a.m. All central office sites will open at 10:30 a.m.

Earlier Tuesday, North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski announced that Amboy Elementary School will be closed Wednesday as the district evaluates the school.

The Little Rock School District posted on its social media accounts that district officials were monitoring weather developments in conjunction with the National Weather Service and local meteorologists.

"Weather experts say there is a potential for another round of severe weather overnight and tomorrow morning between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Should we experience severe weather between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., LRSD will delay the start time for schools and the opening of offices by two hours,

"We are asking families to remain alert to weather bulletins and local news stations and to have a safety plan.

"We will notify you via ParentLink by 5 a.m. in the morning if we plan to delay school. We will also post the latest updates on our website and social media."

The issue of delaying the school start times comes in the wake of last Friday's afternoon tornado that tore through Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville, while a different tornado did catastrophic damage in Wynne, including the demolishment of the Wynne High School.