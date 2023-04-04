State mills can give rice farmers 2 breeds of grain

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will allow Arkansas mills to give away two breeds of commercial grain developed by the Arkansas Rice Breeding Program to be used as rice seed to farmers this year to help farmers and millers fulfill and retain contracts for rice.

Increased demand for medium-grain rice and a shortage of certified medium-grain rice seed led to the decision.

Drought in California over the last several years resulted in lower medium-grain rice production, coinciding with increasing interest in medium-grain rice seed grown in the Mid-South and rapid subsequent demand, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Rice Agronomist Jarrod Hardke said.

"California experienced a significant drop in acreage due to drought in 2021, but no one could foresee that the drought would worsen and lead to a further reduction in 2022," Hardke said.

"California acreage in 2022 was half over the average acreage from 2018-2020."

Hardke said the quality of medium-grain rice grown in the Mid-South region improving is also playing a role.

Seed production is about guessing the market and conditions of the prior season, he said.

Rice farmers in Arkansas coped with a wet spring and delayed planting last year that contributed to a further reduction in an already lower rice acreage outlook; part of the acreage reduction was medium-grain rice, which lowered seed production acres even more, Hardke said.

Factors like later planting -- which leads to lower yields -- in 2022, as well as drought and heat, further lowered medium-grain rice yields and seemed to lead to a perfect storm, Hardke said.

"There was enough certified seed to meet at least a 60% increase in demand for 2023, but, given all of these factors, the demand in 2023 far outpaced the production," Hardke said.

"Another unforeseen factor was that additional markets became more interested in Mid-South medium-grain due to improvements in quality and attempting to fill in gaps left by California's acreage reduction and possibly as a way to secure additional sources to hedge their bets on rice availability moving forward."

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will allow Arkansas rice mills to give commercial grain Titan and Lynx rice varieties only to Arkansas farmers and only under specific conditions, according to a recent University of Agriculture Extension Service news release.

The university has not allowed rice mills to give away these particular rice breeds before but has done something similar in the past with an in-demand southern jasmine variety of rice, Arkansas Crop Variety Improvement Program Director John Carlin said.

"While the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture strongly supports certified seed, part of our mission is to strengthen Arkansas agriculture, and we do our best to accommodate Arkansas rice producers when an extraordinary situation arises," Carlin said.

The gifts are intended to help millers fulfill and to retain contracts for medium-grain rice.

Grain donated under the program must be planted in Arkansas, and the product must be purchased by the mills at current grain prices.

Titan and Lynx rice varieties were developed by the Arkansas Rice Breeding Program with funding from the Arkansas Rice Check-off Program, and the two rice breeds are owned by the board of trustees for the University of Arkansas and have intellectual property protections that prohibit selling them as non-certified seeds.

"Our rice breeders use the art and science of plant breeding to develop rice varieties that are widely adapted for production within the State of Arkansas and meet the needs of Arkansas rice producers," Carlin said.

The development of rice varieties can take five to seven years; initial crosses of rice breeds are made at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart, and hundreds of potential lines are tested at research stations across Arkansas until plant breeders choose the line that best meets criteria and farmers' needs, Carlin said.

Carlin said lines recommended for release by a committee of plant breeders, pathologists and agronomists are then released by the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

Rice millers who need Titan or Lynx planting seed to help their contract growers may contact John Carlin, director of the Arkansas Crop Variety Improvement Program at jfcarlin@uark.edu.