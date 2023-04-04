Storm prediction cancels MLK vigil

The 2023 Commemorative Vigil honoring the life and legacy of the late Martin Luther King, Jr., which was scheduled for 10 a.m. todayat the Arkansas Capitol, has been canceled because of the threat of severe weather.

The schedule change was announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission encourages schools, students and organizations to honor the 55th anniversary of civil rights leader King by participating in community service projects that assist those impacted by the recent storms, including tornadoes, in Arkansas.