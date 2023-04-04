Super Quiz: Weird Book Titles

1. "Do Androids Dream of Electric ------?" by Philip K. Dick

2. "Who Moved My --------?" by Spencer Johnson

3. "So Long, and Thanks for All the --------" by Douglas Adams

4. "Half Asleep In -------- Pajamas" by Tom Robbins

5. "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a --------" by Oliver Sacks

6. "How to Avoid Huge ------" by John W. Trimmer

7. "The Lust -------- of Melancholy Cove" by Christopher Moore

8. "The Particular -------- of Lemon Cake" by Aimee Bender

ANSWERS

1. Sheep

2. Cheese

3. Fish

4. Frog

5. Hat

6. Ships

7. Lizard

8. Sadness