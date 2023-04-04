Super Quiz: Weird Book Titles

1. "Do Androids Dream of Electric ------?" by Philip K. Dick
2. "Who Moved My --------?" by Spencer Johnson
3. "So Long, and Thanks for All the --------" by Douglas Adams
4. "Half Asleep In -------- Pajamas" by Tom Robbins
5. "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a --------" by Oliver Sacks
6. "How to Avoid Huge ------" by John W. Trimmer
7. "The Lust -------- of Melancholy Cove" by Christopher Moore
8. "The Particular -------- of Lemon Cake" by Aimee Bender
ANSWERS
1. Sheep
2. Cheese
3. Fish
4. Frog
5. Hat
6. Ships
7. Lizard
8. Sadness