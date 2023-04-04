Thursday night lights

"The NFL owns a day of the week--the same day the Church used to own. Now it's theirs."

--Albert Brooks' character in "Concussion"

This isn't the most important topic of the last week. Not even in the Top 10, when you include the General Assembly meeting in Arkansas. But we'll bet that many folks in Arkansas, and not only in Arkansas, had this discussion, too:

Last week, the National Football League tried to change the way it schedules Thursday Night Football. You remember Thursday Night Football. That's the night game that featured Colts-Broncos last year (12-9 score), Commanders-Bears (12-7) and Jaguars-Jets (19-3). Even the commentators calling the games complained about how bad some of these games were.

Once upon a time, Thursday games were reserved for Thanksgiving. But the NFL always gives the sports world more of a good thing. And, like too much ice cream, it can make you sick.

But them's the chances you takes when you set up a schedule months in advance. College football has weeks that have the same problem. Baseball, too. And every other sport.

The NFL figured out a way around that, though, with its so-called flex scheduling technique. When there's a really bad matchup on Sunday Night Football, for example, the league can (and often does) move an earlier game into prime time, and demote the scheduled game for the noon start.

That might inconvenience fans going to the game in person, but changing from noon to 7 p.m. isn't going to ruin the day, not when the decision is made a few weeks in advance.

But flexing Thursday night games . . . .

The NFL, or some of its team owners, wanted to flex really bad Thursday night games later in the year, and move a better matchup from Sunday . . . back four days.

Now imagine you're a fan of the Cowboys in Texarkana. Or a fan of the Chiefs in Fayetteville. Or a fan of the Titans in West Memphis. You might not have the means to have season tickets, but you might have the money and desire to see one or two games a year--in person.

Now imagine that your game was flexed out of Sunday and into Thursday.

Can you even make it on Thursday? It's a weekday. An office worker in Texarkana can probably handle the drive from Dallas late on Sunday, but is going to Dallas on a Thursday--a Thursday that wasn't scheduled when you bought your ticket--even possible for you? Or your spouse and kids?

If you're a Titans fan in West Memphis, will your boss allow you to take off that Thursday (and the following day) for the trip?

If you're that Chiefs fan in Fayetteville, will you be able to get a hotel that Thursday night in Kansas City on such short notice? Or change your plane tickets without paying a penalty?

The NFL is a powerful entity. It knows it. It charges billions for its product. And can (and somebody does) tell fans what to do. You will buy a streaming service to see your team play. You will pay for cable channels. You will pay $300 for "NFL Sunday Ticket." You will pay $155 for an in-person ticket.

But if it decides to flex scheduled Sunday games back into the work week, many fans of the sport may have to skip in-person events. Or not buy tickets to games later in the year when the flexing takes over.

Come to think, TV footage of half-empty stadiums might be just what the doctor ordered.

cc: Arkansas native Jerry Jones