Torres blasts milestone; Phillies remain winless

NEW YORK -- Gleyber Torres hit his 100th career home run and reached base five times, Anthony Rizzo added a two-run shot and the New York Yankees routed the winless Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Monday night.

Defending National League champion Philadelphia is 0-4 for the first time since 2016. The only team to win a World Series after starting 0-4 was the 2021 Atlanta Braves.

Nestor Cortes (1-0) allowed 1 run and 7 hits over 5 innings and made a key defensive play in his season debut. The All-Star's spring training was disrupted by a strained right hamstring that prevented him from participating in the World Baseball Classic.

Cortes has allowed one run or fewer 16 times since the start of the last season.

With the Yankees ahead 3-1 in the fifth, J.T. Realmuto hit a single to right and Franchy Cordero's throw to the plate sailed over catcher Jose Trevino. Cortes backed up the play, caught Cordero's throw and relayed to third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who tagged Brandon Marsh on the back. Cortes yelled and slightly pumped a fist.

Cordero made his first start for the Yankees and hit a two-run double in a five-run fifth. Trevino added RBI single in the inning as New York sent 10 batters to the plate.

Taijuan Walker (0-1), making his Phillies debut after signing a $72 million, four-year contract, allowed 4 runs and 4 hits in 41/3 innings.

Torres, who walked three times, homered in the third.

GIANTS 12, WHITE SOX 3 David Villar hit two of San Francisco's seven home runs, Anthony DeSclafani tossed three-hit ball over six scoreless innings and the Giants pounded Chicago.

PIRATES 7, RED SOX 6 Bryan Reynolds hit a pair of home runs, Jason Delay added another and Pittsburgh edged Boston.

RAYS 6, NATIONALS 2 Luke Raley homered twice, Drew Rasmussen pitched six shutout innings and Tampa Bay defeated Washington for the first 4-0 start in team history. Isaac Paredes had a home run and a single for the Rays, who have outscored opponents 27-5 in four games.

TWINS 11, MARLINS 1 Max Kepler hit a leadoff home run, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot and Minnesota routed Miami. Trevor Larnach also went deep and Tyler Mahle pitched five solid innings for the Twins.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a three-run home run, leading Atlanta to a victory over St. Louis. Acuna, who was an All-Star selection last season, finished with a 3-for-4 night with a double and a single. He also drew a walk and scored two runs.

BREWERS 10, METS 0 Rookie Brice Turang hit a grand slam for his first major league home run, capping a seven-run fifth inning as Milwaukee opened its home schedule by routing New York. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) also homered and Freddy Peralta pitched six innings of two-hit ball.

REDS 7, CUBS 6 Jason Vosler, a non-roster invitee to spring training, hit a go-ahead three-run home run, his second of the season, as Cincinnati held off Chicago. Cody Bellinger collected his first hit as a Cub: a three-run home run in the first. Derek Law stranded the tying and go-ahead runners in the ninth to earn his first save since 2019.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 2, RANGERS 0 Texas outfielder Josh Smith was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the face by a pitch in the third inning of a loss to Baltimore. Smith, a left-handed hitter, was struck on the right side of his face by a 1-0 slider from Danny Coulombe. Smith spun back to his left and dropped to the dirt in the batter's box, breaking his fall with his left hand while holding his face with his right hand.

ROYALS 9, BLUE JAYS 5 Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run home run and Kansas City broke loose early to beat Toronto.

TIGERS 7, ASTROS 6 (11) Matt Vierling hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning and Detroit held on to defeat Houston.

Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang (0) reacts with Brian Anderson (9) after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson rounds second base after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco reacts after giving up a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



Milwaukee Brewers' Brian Anderson smiles with first base coach Quintin Berry (23) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)



New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco (59) talks with umpire Alan Porter (64) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, April 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

