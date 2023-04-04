Trump in NYC for arraignment





NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump returned to New York from his Florida estate Monday to face historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters that it was "not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Trump's long day started with a motorcade ride from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters -- all carried live on television. The mini-parade took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, decrying the case against him that stems from payments made during his 2016 campaign as politically motivated.

Already months into a third campaign to reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump and his advisers seemed to relish the attention. Cable networks followed his plane at airports in Florida and New York with video from the air, and a small group of senior campaign aides were joined aboard by his son, Eric Trump, who eagerly posted photos of the wall-to-wall coverage from his seat.









The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump will be arraigned today -- facing a judge in the city where he built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics. Prosecutors say their case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading it. City leaders urged calm.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city [today], our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves," said New York Mayor Eric Adams. "New York City is our home. ... We are the safest large city in America, because we respect the rule of law."





Upon arrival at New York's LaGuardia airport, Trump stepped off his jet alone and directly into a waiting, black SUV, with no one greeting him. Only sparse groups of supporters lined the route as his motorcade used a police escort to whisk him into Manhattan. From the air, the procession conjured images of a current president on the move rather than a former one facing criminal charges.

Advisers said Trump spent the flight working. In New York, he was meeting with his attorneys, then spending the night at Trump Tower before surrendering to authorities at the courthouse.

The return to New York opened an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges. He is betting it could actually boost his chances at winning the presidency again next year, and his team has boasted of raising $8 million since word of the indictment broke last week.

Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Mar-a-Lago for a press conference this evening. At least 500 people have been invited, according to a Republican familiar with the planning and granted anonymity to discuss it. Invitees include members of Congress who have endorsed Trump's presidential campaign, as well as donors and other supporters.

After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment last Thursday evening, advisers are now working to see if the case against him helps his 2024 campaign. That idea clashed with the former president's own attorneys who asked the judge in a Monday filing to ban photo and video coverage of his arraignment, which is expected this afternoon.

The former president also bolstered his legal team Monday by adding a third, high-profile attorney, Todd Blanche. A former federal prosecutor, Blanche has previously represented Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Security in and around Trump Tower was tight. There were few supporters for Trump or people protesting against him nearby, with a small group hanging "Trump 2024" banners.

Officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Still, they warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

Information for this article was contributed by B0bby Caina Calvan, Jennifer Peltz, David Bauder, Julie Walker and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press.







