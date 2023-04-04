Two trails, one watefall

When an all-night rain soothes a deep sleep, waterfalls will flow across the Ozarks by dawn's early light.

Explorers on safari for waterfalls can drive right up to some of these watery gems. Others require miles of bushwhack hiking to see. Stunning cascades like Sweden Creek Falls are sandwiched somewhere in between.

Sweden Creek Falls tumbles 80 feet over the lip of a bluff in a rugged box canyon that is the centerpiece of Sweden Creek Falls Natural Area. It's a hike of about a mile through the forest to the waterfall. The walk is mostly downhill or on the level over one of two trails.

Hikers can take the high road walking close to the edge of a cliff to reach the top of the waterfall. This path offers the easiest hike. Then there's the lower trail that leads to the bottom of the waterfall. This is a more rugged route that's often wet and slick. Some waterfall wanderers say Sweden Creek Falls is best viewed from the bottom. Both trails are short enough to explore during one visit to the waterfall.

Sweden Creek Falls Natural Area is situated on the eastern edge of Madison County southeast of Kingston. To get there from Kingston, follow Arkansas 21 for about six miles into Newton County and turn right on Newton 3760. There's a large sign here that points to Elkhorn on the left and Red Star on the right.

This bumpy gravel road turns in to Madison 3795. Stay on this road to a large parking area and trailhead. It's 3.3 miles from Arkansas 21 to the parking lot.

The hike starts on a downhill path for about one-quarter mile before curving left to follow an old road trace. It's about another quarter mile to a smaller waterfall and trail junction.

At this spot, hike left to follow the high trail along the top of a bluff. Or squeeze through a narrow cleft in the rock to start the lower trail that follows the base of the bluff. Either route is less than one-half mile to Sweden Creek Falls.

Advantages of taking the high trail include lofty vistas of the box canyon and the valley beyond. At the waterfall, hikers can also explore Sweden Creek, which is a sight to behold all by itself.

Over eons the fast-flowing creek has carved a narrow channel into the rock. Clear water flows swiftly through this trough before spilling over the edge, plunging 80 feet to form the waterfall. In the middle of spring, hikers may see wild azaleas growing near the top of the waterfall.

Enjoying the outdoors with kids is a joy, but Sweden Creek Falls may not be safe for young children or pets. The high trail runs close to the cliff edge. Much of the lower trail is slick, especially after rain, which is the best time to visit the waterfall. Best for adults to visit the waterfall first to decide if it's suitable for children they'd bring.

Most waterfalls in Arkansas are dependent on rainfall. They're more water drips than waterfalls during dry times. The best time to visit is after waking up refreshed, soothed by the patter of an all-night rain.

An upper trail leads to the top of Sweden Creek Falls. A lower trail leads hikers to the bottom of the 80-foot waterfall. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Hikers pass a smaller waterfall on the trail to Sweden Creek Falls. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Remnants of a stone fence are seen along the trail. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



At this trail junction, hikers can walk to the left and follow the high trail on top of a bluff to the waterfall. Or hike down through the narrow space and follow the lower trail hiking left to the base of the waterfall. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

