The Recruiting Guy

Washington transfer Menifield commits to Arkansas

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:24 p.m.
Washington guard Keyon Menifield (23) shoots over Stanford guard Michael O'Connell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Stanford won 81-69. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Former Washington guard Keyon Menifield committed to Arkansas on Tuesday. 

Menifield, 6-1 and 150 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisville. 

He announced plans to enter the transfer portal March 28 after saying March 20 he planned to return to the Huskies. 

He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-leading 3.1 assists. He was third on the team with 36 steals. 

Menifield, who has yet to visit Arkansas, started 21 of 32 games and shot 41% from the field, 33% beyond the three-point line and 69.8% at the free-throw line. 

He had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and had 5 rebounds and 7 assists during a 72-71 overtime victory against Oregon.

He was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2022 class while playing for Phoenix Prep in Arizona.

Menifield is the first transfer to announce his commitment to Arkansas.

