Water temps a yo-yo at Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake

Beaver Lake is nearly full. The high water is a good news, bad news situation, said Jon Conklin, fishing guide.

Good news is the high water is good for the black bass and crappie spawns. Bad news is a lot of new fish habitat is created in flooded timber areas that are difficult to fish. It spreads the fish out, he said.

Striped bass are biting from the Coppermine Lodge area east into the Prairie Creek area. Fishing near Point 12 where the War Eagle and White River tributaries join is a good place to try.

Crappie are scattered. Some are in shallow water. Others are suspended 10 feet deep over 50 feet of water. Walleye fishing is fair. Fishing has been hampered by drastic drops in water temperature, from 55 to 43 degrees. The bite will improve when the water temperature climbs into the low 50s. Try jerk baits or Alabama rigs for black bass. Points in creek arms are good spots to try.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are biting well in the White and War Eagle arms of the lake. Use minnows or soft plastic lures. White bass are beginning their spawning run. Anglers are catching some good-sized white bass in the White and War Eagle tributaries.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports trout fishing is good with prepared trout baits such as Pautzke Fire Bait or Berkley Power Bait. A minimal amount of water is being released through the dam's flood gates, equivalent to one hydroelectric generator. Drift-fishing from a boat works best.

Walleye are scattered throughout the tailwater. Troll with crank baits or cast soft plastic lures.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina said bluegill fishing is good with worms. Crappie are biting jigs in shallow water. Black bass fishing has improved. Crank baits are good to use.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said the best fishing is for catfish with any type of catfish bait. Crappie are starting their move into shallow water. More warm days and nights are necessary to fire up the crappie bite.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said hybrid striped bass are biting well at Loch Lomond. Fish with nightcrawlers on the bottom. Bluegill are four to eight feet deep and biting crickets or worms at all Bella Vista lakes. Catfish are biting well on all types of catfish bait. Black bass fishing is slow.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or other soft plastic lures.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports all fishing is slow at Grand Lake because of muddy water and debris. Try crank baits or Alabama rigs for black bass around brush or docks. Use jigs for crappie around brush or docks. Use cut bait or shad for catfish.

At Lake Eucha, all fishing is slow. See the Grand Lake report for fishing recommendations.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs around brush or docks. White bass are biting well on crank baits, jigs or Alabama rigs. Beware of debris in the water.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits on all areas of the lake. Fishing in dirty water along points that have wood cover works well. Try jig and pigs, tube baits or plastic worms 5 to 6 feet deep.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff