2 tornado watches issued in Arkansas on Wednesday morning; Little Rock students learning remotely

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of northern, central and northeastern Arkansas until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said in a tweet just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Little Rock is included in that tornado watch.

Another tornado watch for parts of western and northwestern Arkansas has been issued and is expected to remain in effect until noon on Wednesday, the weather service said in another tweet just before 5 a.m.

A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move eastward through the state during the morning hours of Wednesday, the weather service said on Twitter just before 6 a.m.

“Damaging winds will be the primary threat associated with this line, but isolated tornadoes and hail will also be possible,” the tweet said.

SCHOOL PLANS

The Pulaski County Special School district will not offer on-campus instruction on Wednesday due to the timing and path of severe storms, the district announced around 6:15 a.m.

"We feel this is the safest decision for our students, families and staff," the district said in a Facebook post.

The capital city district is operating on an "AMI" or alternative method of instruction schedule instead, meaning students should work from their homes today to complete assignments.

"We understand that some families still do not have power," the district posted on its social media accounts very early Wednesday morning. "Schools will work wth them regarding any assignments or other concerns."

Little Rock School District offices are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. unless developing weather conditions dictate otherwise.