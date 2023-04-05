7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Celebrate Easter in a delicious way with Roast Leg of Lamb With Potatoes and Lemon (see recipe). Serve it with green peas (from frozen), a romaine salad and dinner rolls. Buy a coconut cake for dessert and decorate the top with jelly beans.

Plan ahead: Save enough lamb and cake for Monday.

MONDAY: Turn the leftover Lamb and Potatoes into another delicious meal. Add a spinach salad with red onion rings and whole-grain rolls. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Economical and easy to prepare, Sausage and Spanish Rice Skillet is full of flavor. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium-high. Add ½ cup chopped green bell pepper, 1/3 cup chopped celery and ¼ cup chopped onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add 1 (14-ounce) package fully cooked smoked sausage (sliced), 2 cups water, 1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes and green chiles (with liquid), 1 (8-ounce) package Spanish rice and vermicelli mix, ¼ cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper; mix well. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Serve with mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. For dessert, tropical fruit is light.

Plan ahead: Assemble Wednesday's lasagna tonight.

WEDNESDAY: Skip meat without missing it in this Tex-Mex Lasagna (see recipe). Serve with a lettuce wedge. Make instant Vanilla Pudding drizzled with Butterscotch topping for dessert.

THURSDAY: Treat the kids to Beef 'n' Biscuits tonight: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium, add 1 ½ pounds lean ground beef, ½ cup chopped celery and ½ cup chopped onion. Cook 10 minutes or until meat is cooked through and vegetables are softened; drain. Stir in 2 tablespoons flour, ½ teaspoon coarse salt and ½ teaspoon dried oregano until blended. Add 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 (10-ounce) package frozen green peas; simmer 5 minutes. Transfer into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Top with biscuits from 1 (7 ½-ounce) tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits. Sprinkle with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve with baby carrots. For dessert, try fresh pineapple spears.

FRIDAY: Stop at the deli for tuna salad. Arrange it on a platter over lettuce, sprinkle with toasted slivered almonds and add some tomato wedges and pickles on the side. Serve it all with bean soup and whole-grain bread. Munch on chocolate wafer cookies and red and green grapes for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough cookies for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Everyone loves this Chicken Saute With Creamy Mustard Sauce (see recipe). Serve it with Poppy Seed Noodles: Toss cooked egg noodles with a little olive oil and poppy seeds. Add steamed fresh zucchini and sourdough rolls. For dessert, peach sorbet with leftover chocolate wafer cookies is simple.

THE RECIPES

Roast Leg of Lamb With Potatoes and Lemon

1 bone-in leg of lamb (about 5 pounds)

2 tablespoons PLUS 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided use

5 teaspoons coarse salt, divided use

1 teaspoon freshly cracked pepper, divided use

12 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

4 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, quartered

2 lemons, each cut into eighths

¾ pound shallots, peeled and cut into quarters

2 cups unsalted vegetable stock

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup dry white wine

Fresh rosemary for garnish

The night before cooking, use a paring knife to make 24 1-inch punctures around the leg of lamb. Rub it inside and out with 1 teaspoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Place ½ clove garlic inside each puncture. Cover and refrigerate leg overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In small bowl, combine remaining salt and pepper, the oregano and rosemary.

In a large roasting pan, combine the potatoes, lemons, shallots, 2 tablespoons oil and 2/3 of spice mixture; toss to coat.

Rub the lamb with remaining spice mixture and place lamb on top of vegetables in pan. Pour stock, lemon juice and white wine in the pan. Roast, using a metal ladle to spoon the pan juices over vegetables every 30 minutes, until the lamb reaches an internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees, about 90 minutes. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before carving. Add fresh rosemary for garnish.

Makes 12 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving of lamb contains approximately 231 calories, 36 g protein, 9 g fat, no carbohydrate, 111 mg cholesterol, 191 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Nutrition information: Each serving of potatoes contains approximately 166 calories, 4 g protein, 3 g fat, 33 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 526 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Tex-Mex Lasagna

1 (24- to 26-ounce) jar red spaghetti sauce

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed

1 (10-ounce) package frozen shoepeg corn, thawed

1 (1.25-ounce) packet Tex-Mex or regular chili seasoning mix

9 lasagna noodles

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 ½ cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Chopped pickled jalapeno peppers for garnish, if desired

In a medium bowl, mix together the sauce, 1 cup water, the beans, corn and chili seasoning mix.

In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray, spread 1 cup of the sauce mixture. Arrange 3 lasagna noodles over sauce. Cover with 1 cup sauce. Spread half the ricotta on top. Arrange another 3 lasagna noodles over ricotta and top with another cup of sauce. Spread remaining ricotta on top. Arrange last 3 lasagna noodles on top. Spread with remaining sauce. Cover and refrigerate 6 hours to overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cover dish tightly with nonstick foil; bake 45 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with Monterey Jack cheese and bake, uncovered, 15 more minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with pickled jalapeno peppers, if desired.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans, less-sodium Tex-Mex chili seasoning, part-skim ricotta and reduced-fat Monterey Jack) contains approximately 384 calories, 21 g protein, 12 g fat, 49 g carbohydrate, 37 mg cholesterol, 631 mg sodium and 6 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

■ ■ ■

Chicken Saute With Creamy Mustard Sauce

2 teaspoons canola oil

3 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper, divided use

4 (4- to 5-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 /3 cup sour cream

¼ cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Chopped fresh dill

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium.

Mix flour, salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a pie plate. Lightly coat chicken in flour mixture. Add chicken to skillet and cook, turning once, 6 to 7 minutes or until golden on the outside and juices run clear. Remove to a plate; cover to keep warm. Reduce heat to low. Mix together sour cream, broth, mustard and mayonnaise. Add to skillet. Simmer 1 minute. Serve chicken with sauce. Sprinkle dill over all.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with unsalted broth, reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat mayonnaise) contains approximately 235 calories, 27 g protein, 9 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, 93 mg cholesterol, 373 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com