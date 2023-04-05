BOTTLE SHOTS: A reader’s guide to the soon-to-be-popular sake





By now, you've likely heard of Origami Sake, the new sake brewery taking root in Hot Springs. It's not yet open for tasting or distribution, but in preparation for their big opening, I thought it important to learn a little bit more about what we'll all one day (soon, I hope) be drinking. Here are a few things you need to know about sake:

What is sake?

Sake is an alcoholic Japanese drink made from fermented rice, water, yeast and a microbe called koji. You'll find koji in other Japanese foods like soy sauce and miso paste. Essentially, it's a fungus that breaks down the natural starches in rice and turns them into fermentable sugars. This heavily influences the way the sake tastes and smells, but the water is just as important. In Japan, mineral water is used to brew sake, and the high mineral component can impart striking flavor profiles into the beverage. It's that exact reason that Origami Sake is using the famous spring water in Hot Springs to brew its sake.

What does it actually taste like?

Sake, like wine, has a wide variety of flavors, but most are bright and refreshing. I often find myself pairing with the same foods as I would a white wine or a rosé; think salads, seafoods, chicken and other lighter fare. Depending on the exact bottle you're drinking, the sake's aroma notes can range from cantaloupe and honeydew melon to wildflowers, strawberry and even a hint of baked pastry dough.

How much do I need to spend to get a "good" bottle?

Sake, unlike wine, typically has a much shorter production time than wine. Sake typically can be brewed and bottled in just a few months as opposed to the nine to 12 months is often typical for wine. A shorter production means that sake breweries can produce more sake and, importantly, get it onto store shelves even quicker, meaning that the average price remains relatively low. My suggestion is to shop around your local stores to find the one with the best sake selection, and try a bottle in a price range you're comfortable with. You can even find smaller bottles in the $10-$15 range that are delicious. If you like that, try a more expensive one next time.

What's up with the rice polishing?

Each grain of rice used to brew sake is polished by a machine called a husker. It works like this: Imagine a single grain of rice and then imagine using an abrasive pad to polish away the outermost 40% of the grain. You've removed most of the rice's protein and fat and left the grain's super starchy interior. As a general rule of thumb, sake made from rice that has had only a small percentage of its grain polished away will taste richer and more savory, while sake made from rice that has had a high percentage of its outer edges removed will taste lighter and fruitier.

