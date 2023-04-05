Amboy Elementary in North Little Rock to remain closed today following storm

Amboy Elementary School in tornado-scarred North Little Rock will be closed to pupils for a third day today, North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski has announced.

Electrical power that was lost after a Friday afternoon tornado was restored Tuesday, Pilewski said in a message to parents and the community, adding that more time was needed to evaluate the school.

"In an effort to make sure Amboy Elementary is ready for teaching and learning, our maintenance and technology departments will be at the school tomorrow to make sure the building is functional for students and staff," he said. "Therefore, Amboy Elementary School will remain closed on Wednesday for in-person learning. No school means no virtual assignments or remote learning. Staff will report to a designated location.

"Keeping the school closed allows us to do a thorough assessment on the building," he said.

Also Tuesday, the North Little Rock district offered families who have been displaced from their homes by storm damage help with their student's transportation to and from school.

The district has set up an online link for families to make special transportation requests.

That link is here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfveEzVSbEEFX2NYb_e5qwJ6m4rZHA_CeIjOE03nc5AsxKbNw/viewform .

"We remain committed to getting students to and from school safely, even though they may not be at their home," Pilewski said.

"We ask for your patience as transportation requests will be completed within 48 hours of receipt. If you are unable to complete the form, please contact your child's school."

The North Little Rock School District had closed all of its campuses to students Monday, then opened all but Amboy on Tuesday.

"We were glad to have Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva join us in welcoming our students and staff back to Indian Hills Elementary School," Pilewski said.

Indian Hills is in a part of the district that was particularly hard hit by the tornado.

"Our close-knit, family-like vibe, I believe, is our strength and will help us to get back to normal," the superintendent wrote.

Oliva joined school leaders at Indian Hills Elementary on Tuesday to welcome students back.