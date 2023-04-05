Arkansas’ Council declares for draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas 6-6 guard Ricky Council, who as a junior this season averaged 16.1 points to lead the Razorbacks in scoring, announced Tuesday he's declaring for the NBA Draft.

Council, who also averaged 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.1 minutes, earned second team All-SEC honors from the coaches and media.

Most NBA mock drafts project Council as a second-round pick.

Council played in all 36 games for the Razorbacks, including 29 starts, after transferring from Wichita State, where last season he was the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year.

At Arkansas, Council excelled in a starting role and scored 20 or more points in 11 games, including 27 against Troy, 26 against Oklahoma and 25 against Missouri and Baylor.

"So excited for Ricky's future," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "He had an incredible year for us. Came up big in so many clutch situations for us."

Council averaged 18.7 points in Arkansas' three NCAA Tournament games and scored 21 against Kansas when the Razorbacks beat the No. 1 seed and defending national champion Jayhawks 72-71. He hit 29 of 32 free throws in the NCAA Tournament games, including 10 of 11 against Kansas.

Of Council's 187 baskets this season, 32 were dunks.

"Our Razorback fans got to watch one of college basketball's most electric and exciting players this year," Musselman said. "We can't wait to watch and follow his NBA career."

In Council's social media post in which he announced he's declaring for the draft, he thanked God, Arkansas' coaches, support and training staff, his teammates, family members and fans.

"Playing here this year has taught me so much on and off the court," Council wrote. "And I can truly say I just haven't grown as a basketball player, but also as the person I'm becoming today."

Council scored 17 points in Arkansas' 88-65 loss to eventual national champion Connecticut in the West Region semifinals to finish his three-year college career with 1,066, including 581 as a Razorback.

Among mock drafts, NBA Sports projects Council as the last pick of the first round and going No. 30 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In other mock drafts, Council is projected to go No. 39 to the San Antonio Spurs (NBADraftRoom.com), No. 40 to the Washington Wizards (USA Today), No. 43 to the Los Angeles Lakers (The Athletic) and No. 46 to the Oklahoma City Thunder (NBADraft.net).

Council is the third Arkansas player to declare for the draft along with freshman guard Nick Smith and junior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis, who are both from Jacksonville.

Smith is a projected first-round pick. Davis has not appeared in any mock drafts and is maintaining his eligibility in case he decides to withdraw from the draft.

Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black hasn't announced a decision, but he's projected as a first-round pick.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 22 at the Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play their home games.