Arkansas’ general revenue collections dip, still exceed state’s forecast

With the state's sales tax collections flat and individual income tax collections dropping as a result of tax cuts, Arkansas' general revenue collections in March dipped by $23.9 million, or 3.5%, from the same month a year ago to $667.5 million.

But March's general revenue still beat the state's forecast by $26.9 million, or 4.2%, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday in its monthly revenue report.

The state's record general revenue collections for March continues to be the $691.4 million collected in March 2022, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

The state's chief economic forecaster, John Shelnutt, said Tuesday the March revenue report shows a very strong economy in Arkansas.

"The growth in employment is higher than what we used in the forecast last fall," he said.

State Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther said Tuesday in a written statement that "Good results in collections, combined with less than expected income tax refunds, produced gains in net revenues that were well above forecast in March."

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's net general revenue in March dropped by $101.9 million, or 19.6%, from the same month a year ago to $417.6 million, but exceeded the state's Nov. 10 forecast by $56.5 million, or 15.6%.

March is the ninth month of fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30.

During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the state's total general revenue increased by $294.3 million, or 5% over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $6.1 billion and beat the state's forecast by $289.7 million, or 4.9%.

So far in fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenue increased by $99.8 million, or 2%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $5.1 billion and outdistanced the state's forecast by $306.7 million, or 6.3%.

In the fiscal session last spring, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023 -- up by $175.1 million from fiscal year 2022's general revenue budget, with most of the increases for public schools and human service programs.

The finance department's Nov. 10 forecast projects a general revenue surplus of $598.1 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

Shelnutt said Tuesday, "It looks likely that we are going to see a much larger surplus number on June 30, but I can't put a number on it." The state's individual and corporate income tax filing and payment deadline is April 18.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Monday an executive order extending the 2022 individual income tax filing date and individual income tax payment date from April 18 until July 31 for residents of Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties. This extension includes 2022 returns of Subchapter S corporations, fiduciaries and estates, partnerships and composite returns, according to the Republican governor's executive order.

In the Aug. 9-11 special session, the Legislature and Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, by $166.6 million more in fiscal 2024, by $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025, by $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026 and by $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027.

The tax cut package accelerated the reduction of the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and accelerated the cut in the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The package also granted a temporary, nonrefundable income tax credit of $150 for individual taxpayers with net income up to $87,000 and of $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net income up to $174,000, and adopted a federal depreciation schedule for businesses.

The special session in August was held after the state reported accumulating a record general revenue surplus of $1.628 billion in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022. In fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, the state reported collecting a $945.7 million general revenue surplus.

Under the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act for fiscal year 2024 that begins July 1, the state's general revenue budget would increase by $177.7 million to $6.2 billion. Most of the increased general revenue would be allocated to education and corrections programs under the proposal.

The state's general revenue forecast projects net general revenue of $6.59 billion for fiscal 2024, so the proposed budget of $6.2 billion would leave a general revenue surplus of $391.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024. That general revenue surplus projection doesn't factor in individual and corporate income tax cuts and other tax cuts that the Legislature is considering enacting in this year's regular session, said Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the finance department.

MARCH'S COLLECTIONS

According to the finance department, March's general revenue that matched year ago collections included:

$283.3 million in sales and use collections that matched collections a year ago and fell below the state's forecast by $8 million or 2.7%.

The sales and use collections lagged the state's forecast "largely due to adverse comparison in the retail sector with the surge last March," Shelnutt said. In March 2022, the state's sales and use tax collections increased by 33% over March 2021, "so it's a difficult comparison after that kind of surge and just reflects the volatility in the numbers in sales tax," he said.

Motor vehicle sales tax collections increased by about $2 million or 5.6% compared to a year ago, and "other categories of sales tax were really sort of a mixed bag," he said.

A $36.3 million, or 11.6%, decline in individual income tax collections from a year ago to $275.9 million, but beating the state's forecast by $6.8 million or 2.5%.

Withholding tax revenue is the largest category of individual income tax collections.

These collections dropped by $22.2 million or 9% from a year ago to $224.4 million, with lower withholding rates tied to the recent tax reduction, and fell $3.6 million below forecast.

Collections from returns and extensions dipped by $14.8 million from a year ago to $44.2 million, but exceeded the state's forecast by $7.4 million.

Collections from estimated payments increased by $700,000 from a year ago to $7.3 million and beat the state's forecast by $3 million.

An $8.6 million, or 21.2%, increase in corporate income tax collections over a year ago to $49 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $23.4 million, or 91.5%.