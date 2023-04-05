Arkansas House committee advances bill addressing parole eligibility misinterpretation

An Arkansas House committee on Tuesday advanced a bill aimed at addressing a seven-year misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections which lawmakers said resulted in nearly 300 inmates convicted of residential burglary losing their eligibility for parole despite what they were told by attorneys and courts.

The Committee on Judiciary advanced Senate Bill 366 by Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, in a voice vote without audible dissent. The measure moves to the full House for further action.

Bryant told the panel his bill is intended to reinstate parole eligibility for offenders who lost it because of an interpretation error that originated after a 2015 law designated residential burglary as a violent felony offense.

The reclassification of residential burglary included in the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 impacted parole eligibility for certain offenders since state law requires a person convicted of a violent felony offense who has previously been found guilty of a violent felony to serve the entirety of their sentence.

During the seven years covered by his bill, Bryant said the state Department of Corrections did not consider residential burglaries committed before the 2015 act to be violent felony offenses. Courts and attorneys used this guidance when negotiating plea arraignments and calculating sentences.

In May, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in an opinion requested by the state Department of Corrections that any person convicted of residential burglary who commits an additional violent felony on or after April 1, 2015, should not be eligible for parole.

Officials with the Department of Corrections told lawmakers in October the policy change led to 290 inmates losing their parole eligibility and resulted in the re-incarceration of two people with prior convictions for residential burglary.

Bryant said one of his constituents was among the two offenders who were released and re-incarcerated. He noted his bill would not automatically grant offenders parole but is only intended to reinstate their eligibility.

"We're not being soft on crime," he said. "We're giving grace where grace is due".

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, pointed to correspondence to attorneys from the state Department of Corrections that indicates state officials didn't consider residential burglary offenses before 2015 to be violent felony offenses for purposes of parole eligibility before the attorney general's opinion.

"I don't like what we're having to do here because this is completely unnecessary and never should have happened in the first place," he said. "But the fact is that it did happen, and we can't go back and change the past but we can try to make things right."

Still, Gazaway raised concerns that offenders who would receive parole eligibility under the bill could commit additional offenses if released.

"What are we going to do when one of those folks gets out and hurts somebody? My question is who do I need to tell them to call, because this was not my mistake in the first place. ... I'm going to tell them to call the Department of Corrections."

The Department of Corrections has not taken and does not intend to take a position on the bill, agency spokeswoman Dina Tyler has said in an emailed statement. "

Family members of incarcerated people affected by the policy change spoke in favor of the bill, saying the misinterpretation had unfairly lengthened prison sentences for their loved ones.

William Stevens said his nephew, who was convicted of burglary twice, had gone from being eligible for parole in October of 2022 to having to remain in prison until October 2042.

"It seems that we are wanting to hold those who committed the crime accountable but there is no accountability to those who are elected, appointed or hired to follow the law for more than seven years after it became the law," he said. "That is unacceptable."

Bryant said 101 offenders were released on parole before the policy change. In October, state officials said 90 of those offenders were still under supervision and 11 had returned to Department of Corrections custody because they violated terms of parole. At the time, Solomon Graves, then-secretary of the department, said parolees' "inherent liberty" prevented the department from re-incarcerating them unless the parolees made an additional mistake.

To address the misinterpretation, SB 366 would remove the "violent felony" classification for residential burglary offenses committed before April 1, 2015. The bill applies to defendants sentenced before May 24, 2022, unless the sentencing order expressly designates the defendant was sentenced under state law classifying residential burglary as a violent offense.