Arkansas House committee delays consideration of wide-ranging criminal justice bill

An Arkansas House panel late Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to endorse an expansive criminal justice bill intended to overhaul the state's parole system after lawmakers requested more time to review the measure.

Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, adjourned the Committee on Judiciary at 10:45 p.m. saying the panel would return today at 8 a.m. to continue its discussion of Senate Bill 495, by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould. The panel began its consideration of the measure late Tuesday after the adjournment of the House.

The bill, which would create the "Protect Arkansas Act," is part of a broad criminal justice package advanced by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

As lawmakers posed questions on the 131-page bill late into the night, Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, asked if the measure could be amended given that legislative leaders have indicated they intend to recess the General Assembly on Friday.

"This is so important, and the governor wants us to get this through, and I agree, I would like to do that, but personally as much as I want to, I can't, " said Crawford. "We've got to take time."

Crawford called on legislative leaders to extend the session until today.

Dalby said there could still be time to amend and pass the bill by Friday given suspended rules in the House and Senate.

"We are not going to let this bill die in this committee," said Dalby. "One way or the other, you're going to vote it out or going to vote it down."

Under the bill, offenders found guilty of the most violent felonies including rape and capital murder would have to serve the entirety of their sentences in prison. The bill would require courts to add a period of post-release supervision in these cases if defendants are not already sentenced to the statutory maximum for their offense.

Those convicted of lesser violent felonies such as second-degree murder, battery in the first degree or sexual indecency with a child would have to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release with supervision.

For those convicted of a crime that requires them to serve 100% or 85% sentence who violate their terms of release, they would have to serve the remainder of their previous sentence in addition to the entirety of the sentence they receive for the violation, said Gazaway.

People convicted of felonies not addressed in the bill could be eligible to serve 50% or 25% of their sentence depending on a seriousness grid or table established by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and approved by the Legislative Council.

Among other sections, bill the also includes provisions to establish a task force to study Arkansas' high rate of recidivism, launch a mental health pilot program through the state Department of Human Services and increase penalties for certain charges.

Those in favor of the bill say it is needed to provide stricter sentences for people convicted of serious felonies and clarity to juries on how long a person will spend in prison based on their sentence.

Critics have pointed to studies that show extending prison sentences does little to deter crime and cited Arkansas' already high rate of incarceration.

Gazaway told committee members the measure is needed to address "issues that have persisted in our criminal justice system for decades." Under the state's current parole system, he said an offender may only serve one-sixth of the sentence.

"Our current system with respect to parole in Arkansas is deceptive," said Gazaway.

Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, pointed to research showing that extended sentences do not improve crime rates.

"This is not something that hasn't been researched, it's been researched extensively," said Collins. "In light of all that, do you think that the truth and sentencing aspect is intended to reduce crime?"

Gazaway said he disagreed with the premise that incarceration doesn't reduce crime.

"The fact there are studies that suggest that, I don't think that necessarily means that it's true, but I think what I'd point to is incapacitation will reduce crime specifically for repeat offenders."

Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, questioned why the bill would require people convicted of negligent homicide to serve 85% of their sentence alongside defendants convicted of more serious crimes.

"You're talking about someone who didn't at all mean to hurt another person," said Hudson.

Gazaway said he understood Hudson's concerns. He noted that criminal negligent homicide requires a showing of gross deviation from standards of care a person would use under normal circumstances.

Benny Magness, who chairs the state Board of Corrections, opposed provisions in the bill that indicate the director of the state Division of Correction and the Division of Community Correction would serve at the pleasure of the secretary of the Department of Corrections rather than the board.

While he said "there is so much of this bill we have needed over the years," Magness also spoke against a provision in the bill that would no longer classify residential burglary as a violent felony offense.

To become eligible for early release under the bill, offenders would have to earn credits by participating in programs in prison.

The bill would require the state Board of Corrections to develop rules setting guidelines for the accrual of earned release credits for work practices, job responsibilities, good behavior and involvement in rehabilitative activities.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett, with the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association, spoke for the bill, saying it had received the support of prosecuting attorneys.

An impact statement prepared by the Arkansas Sentencing Commission on SB 495 estimated the bill could result in more than $163.8 million in costs over the next 10 years associated with providing additional care to inmates.

The bill's Senate sponsor, Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, has estimated other provisions included in SB 495 could cost close to $10 million.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin told lawmakers Tuesday morning the bill is needed to keep violent offenders from being released early, which he said is happening regularly under the state's current parole system.

"The foundation of a free society is to have people who would do us harm incapacitated and locked up," he said.

Griffin also voiced support for a 3,000-bed expansion to the state's prison system announced by Sanders last week.

Griffin noted that while the state has delayed increasing its prison capacity, counties have expanded their jails and are holding a backlog of state inmates. Providing more space in prisons would allow counties to hold more people convicted of misdemeanor offenses while providing people convicted of serious felonies access to programs only provided by state prisons, said Griffin.

Gazaway noted the SB 495 does not include the prison bed expansion announced by Sanders.

To allow the Department of Corrections and the courts to prepare for the changes included in the bill, Gazaway said offenders convicted of the most serious violent felonies would be required to serve 100% of their sentences starting Jan. 1.

For people convicted of lesser offenses, the new post-release supervision system would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2025.