Arkansas lands transfer guard from Washington

Former Washington guard Keyon Menifield committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday.

Menifield, 6-1, 170 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Ohio State and Louisville.

He announced plans to enter the transfer portal March 28 after saying March 20 he planned to return to the Huskies.

He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-leading 3.1 assists. He was third on the team with 36 steals.

Menifield, who has yet to visit Arkansas, started 21 of 32 games and shot 41% from the field, 33% beyond the three-point line and 69.8% at the free-throw line.

He had a career-high 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, and had 5 rebounds and 7 assists during a 72-71 overtime victory against Oregon.

On3.com rates him the No. 19 player in the transfer portal. He was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2022 class while playing for Phoenix Prep in Arizona.

Menifield, a Flint, Mich. native, is the first transfer to announce his public commitment to Arkansas.

-- Richard Davenport