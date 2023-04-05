Bentonville man accused of raping teen girl while free on bond in another sex crimes case

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man already charged with sex crimes involving two girls was arrested again in connection with raping another girl.

David Robinson, 19, was being held Tuesday on a $500,000 cash-only bond after last week's arrest. He was arrested in connection with rape and violation of a no-contact order.

Robinson's previous arrest was Oct. 31. He's charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Robinson has been a suspect in six sex crime investigations by various law enforcement agencies over the last three years, according to court documents. All the girls who reported the incidents were 14 to 17 years old, according to the affidavit related to Robinson's arrest last year.

Prosecutors have filed charges related to complaints by two of those girls.

Robinson was free on $250,000 bond. He was ordered as a condition of his bond not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.

The latest arrest involves a 15-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit. She reported last month she met Robinson through a mutual friend, and she and Robinson started communicating by social media before Robinson ended the contact, according to the affidavit.

The girl reported she believed Robinson was 16 years old and he contacted her again in January. The girl said she went to Robinson's home and the two engaged in a sex act and she told him to stop, but he didn't, according to the affidavit.

She said she saw a flash and saw Robinson putting a cellphone away, but he denied recording her when she questioned him, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she took a photograph of Robinson's identification card which showed him to be older than 16, and she also saw a cellphone with the camera app opened in a drawer, the affidavit states.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren ordered Robinson not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors if released on the $500,000 cash-only bond. The judge also ordered Robinson not to use any kind of social media as a condition of his bond if released from jail.

Robinson's arraignment is set for May 23 in Karren's court.