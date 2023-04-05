Bentonville planners OK rezoning for site of planned development including retail and office space, hotel and housing

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a rezoning request for property at East Central Avenue and East Battlefield Boulevard.

The request was to rezone a mix of land designated planned residential development, agriculture, neighborhood commercial and residential office to planned unit development. The vote was 7-0.

Also unanimously approved was a future land use map amendment from residential estate, high-density residential and general commercial to mixed-use commercial.

Chris Baribeau with Modus Studio gave an update on the project before public comment began. It had been a lengthy process with many changes made since the concept was first brought before the Planning Commission last year, he said.

The rezoning request must now be approved by the City Council, which meets at 6 p.m. April 11.

Uncommon Developers show a planned unit development of approximately 8.73 acres that would consist of approximately 9,000 square feet of retail space, 40,000 square feet of office space, a 150-room hotel and 500 multifamily housing units, according to planning documents.

Approximately 940 parking spaces would be provided, according to planning documents.

It is a roughly $200 million project, said attorney Bill Watkins, who represents the applicant.

Watkins presented an update to the Planning Commission two weeks ago, and several nearby residents expressed their worries about the development and how it could impact the area. Again Tuesday, most of the sentiment was against rezoning the property.

Lara Carr Duncan said she wanted to see a more realistic rezoning, saying planned unit development was too dense. She also mentioned the chance of more flooding in the area, increased traffic and the need for better infrastructure.

The project was modified from when it was first presented last year.

Another parcel was secured and the project was shifted toward East Central Avenue. There is a proposal to close East Battlefield Boulevard to western traffic along the project's southern boundary and to construct a new road from East Battlefield along the project's eastern boundary to connect to East Central Avenue, according to planning documents.

Commissioner Reginald Wright thanked residents who turned out for meetings that dated back to last year to express their thoughts. He said their input led to changes in the project's redesign.

Conceptual plans show a roundabout to the north of the property. Maintaining a tree buffer along the eastern section of the site also is planned.

The goal is to start construction in a year, Baribeau said. Construction could last 2½ years, he said.

The Planning Commission also approved:

A rezoning from low-density single-family residential to neighborhood commercial and a conditional use permit at 811 S.W. Third St. for Westwood CFA LLC. The conditional use is for a remote parking lot expansion for Chick-Fil-A.

A rezoning from agricultural to medium-high-density residential on South Vaughn Road for Elite Equity Group of Arkansas LLC.

A rezoning from general commercial and mixed-use commercial to planned residential development at the intersection of Southeast 28th Street and Southeast John Rollow Drive for John Rollow Apartments.



