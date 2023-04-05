Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, April 5

PB school board sets meeting

Pine Bluff School Board will hold a special called board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Jordan-Chanay Building, according to a news release.

New Community church hosts conference

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will conclude its annual Raising the Standard Conference at 7 p.m. on April 5 with speaker Ramone Woodall of New Nation Church International at Little Rock. A seminar will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. and topics will be Empowerment Through Financial Wealth and Family Relationships/Situations. Everyone is invited to attend. Patrick Lockett is pastor of New Community.

Thursday, April 6

Credit Union plans meeting

All Arkansas AM&N College Federal Credit Union members are invited to attend the annual meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. The UAPB/AM&N Federal Credit Union meeting will be held virtually via ZOOM due to covid-19 health and safety requirements, according to spokesman Calvin Matlock. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86799852932?pwd=OVBkaFFKWFdBc1dsS3RwaFk1dERLdz09 and use Meeting ID: 867 9985 2932 with Passcode: 032530. To use One tap mobile dial +16469313860,,86799852932#,,,,*032530# US or find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kuaf39xNN.

Beginning Thursday, April 6

UAM Weevil Stampede set for annual Rodeo

The 17th annual Weevil Stampede is set to take place April 6-8 at the Drew County Fairgrounds at Monticello. The University of Arkansas at Monticello Rodeo Team will host the event, according to a news release. The Weevil Stampede will feature professional-caliber livestock from Universal Pro Rodeo. Nearly 18 teams from the region will compete in nine events, with between 260-270 students vying for a chance to go to the National Championship Rodeo. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 6-12, and free for children five and under. Students with a UAM ID can get in for $5.

Friday, April 7

Police set Easter Egg Hunt

Children ages two to 12 are invited to an Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 2 p.m. April 7. The hunt will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Complex at the corner of Eighth Avenue and State Street. The Pine Bluff Police Department will present the event. "Enjoy popcorn, candy, prize eggs, food, drinks and games. Come meet the Easter bunny," according to a news release.

Churches slate play on Good Friday

The Kings Highway and Pine Hill Missionary Baptist churches will present a stage drama, Journey to the Cross, at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at Kings Highway, 2312 Fluker St. The presentation is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, "A Cast of Blues," at the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., from 5-8 p.m. April 7. The reception is part of Art Night on the Block, an event for all ages. The public is invited to attend. "A Cast of Blues" exhibition will be on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Live@5 features UAPB Jazz Ensemble

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble from 5-7 p.m. April 7 during ASC's Live@5 concert series. The show will take place in The ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. The reception is part of Art Night on the Block, an event for all ages. The public is invited to attend. The Jazz Ensemble tours locally and nationally, performing a variety of styles including swing, contemporary and funk. This month's concert is free and open to all ages. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided to those ages 21 and older with photo identification. ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock & roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December.

Beginning Friday, April 7

Good Friday, Resurrection services set

Victory Faith Church, 1517 S. Poplar St., will have Good Friday services at 7:15 p.m. April 7. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrell Martin, pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church from Altheimer, along with the congregation. Victory Faith will also host Resurrection Sunrise Service at 6:15 a.m. April 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Scheron Womack, pastor of Lampkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Victory Day service will be at 10:15 a.m. April 9 with the pastor, K.D. Mixon Sr. of Victory Faith Church, delivering the sermon.

Saturday, April 8

Delta Network to give away food

The Delta Network Food Bank of Pine Bluff will host its Drive-Thru Hunger Relief Distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 on the Pine Pine Bluff Convention Center parking lot. Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken for the event. Residents must be registered to receive the food and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Vehicles will line up down Eighth Avenue and drive through the north access to the convention center, receive the food, and follow the directions of the traffic directors. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Pilgrim food pantry to open

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open April 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification, according to a news release.

St. John giving away food

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need April 8 from 9 a.m. until all food has been distributed. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

Cherry Street church sets giveaway

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., will have a giveaway at 9 a.m. April 8. There will be clothes, small appliances, and other items given away on a first come, first served basis. The church is at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Cherry Street. The community is invited to attend. Everything will be free and the event is sponsored by the trustees, according to a news release.

Wellness agency, salon set event

Healthwise Wellness and Grand Elegance Salon, 518 W. 23rd Ave., will host Empowering Women Celebrating Wellness from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the salon. The event will include free health screenings by Dr. Tochi Keeton, a board certified gynecologist and founder of Healthwise Wellness, according to a Facebook post. The event will also include free blood pressure checks, weight loss and nutrition tips, facials, and door prizes, according to a flyer on the Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

ASC sets Family Cooking on FunDay

People are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for a family cooking course with Faith Anaya from 1-3 p.m. April 8 at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Anaya will teach three simple, nutritious snack recipes that families can enjoy and prepare together. ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly, hands-on arts and science activities. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff.

Beginning Saturday, April 8

ASC hosts Stained Glass Class

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a Stained Glass Class with artist-in-residence Aida Ayers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 8, 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $185 for ASC members and $222 for nonmembers. The event is for ages 12 and older, according to a news release. Participants will learn to safely create a copper foil project with an introduction to pattern creation, glass cutting, grinding, copper-foil application, and soldering. To register, visit asc701.org/class/stained-glass or call (870) 536-3375. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Monday, April 10

City to address vacant buildings, street issues

The city of Pine Bluff will host a community townhall meeting at 6 p.m. April 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The purpose is to introduce and review guidelines of two new city programs, Vacant Building Registration and SeeClickFix. The Vacant Building Registration is a tool that will be utilized by the Code Enforcement Department to establish a system to identify and register vacant buildings within the city, according to a news release from the mayor's office. The SeeClickFix is a mobile platform that will be managed by the Street Department that citizens can use to report city street issues, such as potholes. The mayor's office encourages the citizens of Pine Bluff to attend this informative session and learn about these new programs.

Tuesday, April 11

Go Forward to meet with ministerial alliance

Go Forward Pine Bluff officials will be guests at the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance's monthly luncheon at noon April 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave. The purpose is to obtain information for the ministerial alliance and others and determine if an endorsement will be made on the tax election May 9. Dubbs Byers, director of prison seminary at Cummins and Varner correctional facilities, will also complete a presentation to pastors, according to a news release. Details: PBFCCMA, (870) 730-1131

UAM sets reception for Quapaw Pottery Exhibit

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a reception to celebrate the opening of a new archeology exhibit that will showcase Quapaw pottery made by artist Betty Gaedtke. The reception will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center. The event will include a public lecture given by Gaedtke on the pottery-making process and its spiritual significance to her people. Refreshments will be provided, according to a news release. The exhibit was funded by the Arkansas Archeological Society through its Bill Jordan Public Education Fund. Details: Matthew Rooney, (870) 460-1290.

Chamber sets Business After-Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business After-Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 11. The event will be held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Ivy Center plans ACT Boot Camp

The Ivy Center for Education will host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp from 6-8 p.m. April 11. The facilitator is Charity Smith-Allen and her team from Fetterman & Associates. The ACT will be administered April 15, according to a news release. The ZOOM ID is 85682964187 with Pass Code 351061. For details, send an email to mattie1908@msn.com or kencol1@msn.com.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service,) 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food at 10 a.m. April 11. One food box per household will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participants must complete an application form and bring an ID with proof of address, according to a news release. TOPPS serves anyone in Arkansas counties. For details, contact the TOPPS office between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays at (870) 850-6011.

Thursday, April 13

Homemakers hold mental health, well-being rally

To get the word out about mental health and well-being, Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council will host an open invitation Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Multi-County Rally. Also known as the AEHC Cares – Mental Health and Well-Being Rally, the free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Pursuit Church Fellowship Hall, 1400 Centennial Lane, at White Hall. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., accoding to a news release. The event includes speakers and soup, salad, sandwiches, and desserts provided by participating counties. The rally is free to attend, however pre-registration is required. Call Mary Ann Kizer, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 by April 7, to pre-register.

Friday, April 14

ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event

The community is invited to Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART WORKS Presents: A Cabaret Event hosted by Lindsey Collins from 6-8 p.m. April 14. Entry is $5 for ASC members and students and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons can enjoy performances by ASC volunteer performers at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Audience members will have the opportunity to show off their own vocal and instrumental talents and have the opportunity to win prizes. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.

Through Friday, April 14

Unified Christian Alliance offers scholarships

The Unified Christian Alliance Inc. Scholarship Fund program is accepting college scholarship applications. Students must be graduating from an area high school. These scholarships are for students planning to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The scholarships will range from $500 to $1,000. Application forms and guidelines can be picked up from the school counselor's offices or from the scholarship program president, according to a news release. Applications must be postmarked and mailed by April 14 to Jennifer Lee, president, Unified Christian Alliance Inc., 1709 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or emailed to jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal.net. Details: (870) 692-0257.

Saturday, April 15

Yoga in The Loft set

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The event is held at the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The next session is April 15. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome. Advanced registration is required by signing up at asc701.org/yoga or calling (870) 536-3375.

Family portrait fundraiser set

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Family Portrait Day fundraiser on April 15. Everyone is invited to participate. For $10, participants will receive a 10x13 portrait, an 8X10 picture, two 5X7 pictures and eight wallet size pictures. For tickets, appointments, or details contact Cassie Walker or Karen Walker at (870) 643-3937.

Home and Garden Show set

The annual Jefferson County Home and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners and the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, according to a news release. Admission is free to the public. The event will include lots of vendors, a kids' zone, guest speakers who will share their knowledge on how to improve one's gardening skills. Various flowers and plants will also be available for sale.

Women's fellowship sets swap, shop

The women's fellowship of First Christian Church at Stuttgart invites the public to the Spring Swap and Shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15. The event will be held in the church fellowship hall, according to a news release. People may shop or sell/swap their wares. For sellers/swappers: Tables will be available on a first come basis by calling Beth Earlywine at (870) 830-1876 by 5 p.m. April 12. Sellers/swappers will be responsible for set up, clean up and making changes on sales, and pricing items. No items will be allowed to remain in sales area after 1 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, April 15

Lampworking Workshop with Olivia Valentine set

Patrons are invited to create beautiful glass art with instructor Olivia Valentine during a four-part lampworking workshop from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 15, and 22 at The ARTSpace on Main's studio, 623 S. Main St., a program of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The series will begin with the basics of lampworking: learning how to properly use tools, control flames and become comfortable with the physics of glass. The cost is $260 for ASC members and $312 for nonmembers. Registration includes materials and equipment. The workshop is for ages 13 and older. Details: Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org. Register at asc701.org/class/lampworking or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Sunday, April 16

Genealogy, Historical groups to meet

The Jefferson County Genealogy Society and the Jefferson County Historical Society will have a joint meeting at 2 pm. April 16 at the Jefferson County Historical Museum, East Fourth Avenue and State Street. The meeting will feature Michelle Jones of Pine Bluff. The topic will be Exploring Jefferson County Through its Cemeteries. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Monday, April 17

Consolidated St. Marion sets conference

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 S. Orange St., will host the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association's first Teachers Conference. Classes will convene April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is free and is currently open on the website at http://www.consolidatedstmarion.com or participants may register the day of class before 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, April 20

Christian Women's Connection sets luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Larissa Fore, director of the Pine Bluff Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center. There will also be a presentation by Cathie Dortch, founder and chief executive officer of the Commission Fields project at Little Rock, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, tax and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Beginning Thursday, April 20

"Charlotte's Web" to be performed

the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "Charlotte's Web" at 7:30 p.m. April 20-22, and 2 p.m. April 23. This Catherine M. Bellamy Theater production is based on the book by E.B. White and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette. It is directed by Kayla Earnest, Keiren Minter and Kourtlynn Pinkins. "Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable," according to a synopsis of the play. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students, and can be purchased at asc701.org/theater/charlottes-web. For more information or to inquire about daytime performances for school showings, contact Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Mayors, GFPB to address retired teachers

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will hear presentations at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. At 11:30 a.m. April 20 -- The State of the Cities addresses will be made by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington White Hall Mayor Noel Foster. At 11:30 a.m. May 18 -- A Go Forward Pine Bluff update will be given. Lunch will be served, according to a news release.

Saturday, April 22

Dialoguing With Delta set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present Dialoguing with Delta at 10 a.m. April 22, in the STEM Building at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Presenters include Kimberley Davis, Estella Bland, Latasha Randle and Jamal Gordon. Dialoguing with Delta is an annual educational activity for students ranging from ages eight to 18. It is being presented in partnership with UAPB's School of Education, according to a news release. This year's theme is "Level Up: Building for Success in School and Beyond." To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFQPxLJ1l5y-b4C9WzwYHLYVp8W-LUCfjML4BuiwRqmjbtYA/viewform.

Auditions set for "The Last Five Years"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for the musical, "The Last Five Years," from noon to 5 p.m. April 22. Performances are slated for June 22-25. Auditions are open to ages 17 and older. No theater experience is required. Auditions will be in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at 627 S. Main St. This production was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and will be directed by Bethany Gere. "This intimate musical chronicles a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress," according to a synopsis. Auditions are by appointment only. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions. For more information, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, April 22

Center provides lunch, blessing bags

Lula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. and May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Thursday, April 27

Arts & Science Center sets Volunteer Night

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, April 28

Beginners Jewelry Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main. Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Saturday, April 29

VFW Auxiliary sets headstone cleaning

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a headstone cleaning in the Veterans' Section of Graceland Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, according to a news release. Participants will include members from area Boy Scouts of America troops and Jefferson County 4-H students. Anyone interested in participating should call (870) 692-1951.

Sunday, April 30

PB Live to spotlight talent, jobs, youth programs

At 5 p.m. April 30, the city of Pine Bluff will host the second exhibition of Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Five. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend for an evening of performances by local talent, according to a news release. Local employers and summer camp organizers will also have booths available. Individuals are welcome to visit booths to find local job opportunities for all ages and summer programs for children and teens. Employers and organizations who are interested in setting up a booth should contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004.

Through Monday, May 1

Superintendents' scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship applications are available. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release. The scholarship was created by former school district superintendents Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff; Thomas Gathen – Dollarway; David Rainey --Dumas; and Andrew Tolbert -- Warren. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must be a graduating senior, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are at the high school counselor's offices of each school district.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of eight. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Businesses interested in being in trade show may obtain booth space for $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Saturday, May 6

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs will assist, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Beignning Saturday, May 6

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: May 6 -- John Horton Band; June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band; July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.