Centennial Park to close certain trails for mountain biking event





FAYETTEVILLE -- Certain trails at Centennial Park will be closed to the public beginning Monday, April 10, to allow for final preparations for the 2023 U.S. Pro Cup, according to a news release from the city.

The mountain biking event, free for spectators, will be held at Centennial Park in Fayetteville April 12, through April 16, and will feature past and present Olympians, world champions and national champions competing for qualifying points ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, according to the release.

The northeast and east sections of the Fayetteville Traverse along with all World Cup and Chasing Gold trails will be closed through Monday, April 17, to keep them in the best shape for competition and allow for event take down, the release said.

Learner's Permit, Pop Rocks, Junk Drawer, Basket Case and the west and southwest portions of the Fayetteville Traverse will remain open, according to the release.





To learn more about the U.S. Pro Cup at Centennial Park, visit https://www.experiencefayetteville.com/experience/cycling/us-pro-cup











