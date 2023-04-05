COLUMNIST: Support pregnancy resource centers

A sure sign of effectiveness is when your opponent works hard to undermine your operation and attempts to smear you at every turn. That is exactly what is happening right now with Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRCs) in Arkansas and across the nation. These compassionate organizations offer free care and services to women who experience an unplanned pregnancy. They do so without judgment, coercion, or conditions.

Those are facts, and any visit to a local PRC would bear this out.

PRCs are under attack right now, both literally and legislatively. The pro-abortion side has decided that the positive impact made by these centers is a detriment to their extreme agenda and as a result must be eliminated.

The opposition is trying everything within its power to limit the operations of these facilities because they don't align with their extreme pro-abortion beliefs. They are trying to limit their First Amendment rights and go after medical professionals who practice at PRCs.

PRCs offer real alternatives for women and their partners. Free services like ultrasounds, parenting classes, financial resources, and a host of other amenities are available. Nearly all of them are staffed with registered nurses, and most have medical directors. A new study shows that PRCs offer more immediate care and free services than abortion clinics. This is important for low-income families.

That is why it is so important that the Arkansas Legislature remain committed to its support of PRCs. There are two important pieces of legislation pending. The first would continue a grant program for PRCs to help fund basic services. The other would create a tax credit for donors who contribute to these nonprofit organizations.

One common response might be that Arkansas already has strong anti-abortion laws in place, but that only tells half of the story. Young women who become pregnant are inundated with online messages for chemical abortions or abortion tourism, regardless of local laws. It is important that sources of hope within a woman's hometown reach her and let her know that there are options nearby.

It is time to acknowledge that PRCs are where a woman is truly informed of all the choices before her. PRCs lay out all options, including adoption, and allow the woman to truly make her own decision. PRCs also do a great job of coming alongside these women and supporting them throughout the process, even when they do choose to terminate a pregnancy.

Tax credits are a great way to leverage public-private partnerships. These types of arrangements have already proven to be successful in states like Missouri, Arizona, Mississippi, and others. This is more important than ever as the United States quickly becomes a checkerboard of pro-abortion and pro-life states.

Women living in states where abortions are encouraged will have to travel to states like Arkansas to get an accurate view of the life- affirming resources that are available. Existing language in the bill provides safeguards to ensure that only legitimate nonprofit centers can take advantage of these benefits.

Pro-abortion advocates have correctly identified PRCs as effective sources of life-affirming options, and that drives them crazy. They understand that these centers are effective at helping everyone who comes through their doors. Their vitriol speaks volumes about the effectiveness of PRCs and justifies the Arkansas Legislature's support of these important clinics.

Nelly Roach is president of Choose Life Coalition of Columbia, Mo.