Chamber sets Business After-Hours

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Business After-Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 11. The event will be held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jamal@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veterans service center, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, and assisted by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. A previous article said ADVA was a partner according to a news release.

Go Forward to meet with ministerial alliance

Go Forward Pine Bluff officials will be guests at the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance's monthly luncheon at noon April 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 717 W. 32nd Ave.

Dubbs Byers, director of prison seminary at Cummins and Varner correctional facilities will also complete a presentation to pastors, according to a news release.

PBFCCMA and other interested clergy will be able to ask questions regarding accomplishments and progress made by GFPB in education, public safety, business development, home ownership, and other issues.

The meeting is not to endorse or oppose the May 9 tax initiative, but to obtain information for the ministerial alliance and others and determine if a second endorsement will be made. In 2017, PBFCCMA was a supporter of the tax initiative, according to the release. Details: PBFCCMA, (870) 730-1131.

UAM sets reception for Quapaw Pottery Exhibit

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a reception to celebrate the opening of a new archeology exhibit that will showcase Quapaw pottery made by artist Betty Gaedtke.

The reception will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center. The event will include a public lecture given by Gaedtke on the pottery-making process and its spiritual significance to her people. Refreshments will be provided, according to a news release.

"The Quapaw tribe is renowned for its exquisite pottery, recognized by the presence of nodina red clay; red, white and black decorations; and swirl patterns. The vessels to be housed in this exhibit were created for the Arkansas Archeological Survey to be put on display in Monticello by Betty Gaedtke, or Te-mi-zhi-ka (little buffalo woman).

Gaedtke is an enrolled member of the Quapaw Nation, a former Council Member and part of the Buffalo clan. Her works are already on display in many repositories, both in Arkansas and in surrounding states. Some of her vessels are ceremonially placed in burials as her people have done for many generations,' according to the release.

The exhibit was funded by the Arkansas Archeological Society through its Bill Jordan Public Education Fund. Details: Matthew Rooney, (870) 460-1290.