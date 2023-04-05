Cooking small topic for Heart-N-Hands

Margaret Thomas presented the program, "Cooking for One or Two" at the recent meeting of the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club.

The meeting and Jewelry Craft Workshop taught by Lynda Toler were held at the Pursuit Church at White Hall.

According to Thomas, cooking for one or two is somewhat of a challenge. The goal is to make meals fresh tasting, varied, and satisfying without creating hard-to-use leftovers, according to the news release.

Use My Plate to help guide food choices. Focus on fruit. Vary the veggies. Make at least half the grains whole-grains. Vary the protein routine. Use low-fat or fat-free dairy.

Plan for more convenient and economical cooking. Set a goal to plan menus for a week at a time and incorporate your planned-overs. Choose recipes that fit with your tastes and time requirements. Choose recipes that are easy to divide mathematically. Organize your kitchen. Stock your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. Use left-overs creatively. Freeze the remaining food in meal-size containers. Label the containers with contents and date.

Thomas stated that it is important to enjoy meals. She closed her program by showing the club members her cookbook, "Better Homes and Gardens-Cooking For One or Two."

Delores Kelley, club president, welcomed everyone to the meeting. She thanked everyone who brought donations for the Transformation Project.

Nancy Rosen, special community service project chairman, thanked everyone who brought bibs for the Hope of the Delta. She reminded everyone that during the meeting on April 11, the club will be hosting a baby shower for the Hope Center. Gifts may include wipes, bibs, spring outfits, and blankets. Kaye Richardson volunteered to bake a cake for the shower.

Kelley discussed upcoming events that the club members could look forward to attending. There will be leader trainings for May and June starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by the board meeting. The April Heart-N-Hands EHC meeting will be April 11 at Pursuit Church.

The Southeast Delta and Northeast Quachita Rally will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pursuit Church. The Home and Garden Show will be April 15 at the White Hall Community Center. Heart N Hands will be filling the red truck again with food for four food pantries.

The Jefferson County EHC Craft Workshop will be from 9:30a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office. A Mental Health Walk/Run will be held to raise mental health awareness on May 6.