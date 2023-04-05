Council supports rezoning in midtown Fayetteville, praises discussion among neighbors, developers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council on Monday approved one rezoning request that garnered attention from neighbors but left another for discussion again in two weeks.

Council members voted 6-2 to approve a rezoning for 1.7 acres southeast of Gregg Avenue and Elm Street. The rezoning will happen in two sections. The first section, about .48 acres abutting Gregg Avenue, will be changed to a residential intermediate urban zone. The rest, about 1.32 acres to the east facing a cul-de-sac with homes nearby, will change to a residential intermediate zone allowing up to 12 units an acre. The current zoning for the entire property is for residential single-family homes up to four units an acre.

Brian Teague with Community by Design represented property owner and developer Tim Brisiel and presented the request to the council. Teague included a bill of assurance with the rezoning request that will put restrictions on development. The larger portion facing the neighborhood to the east will be limited to strictly single-family homes, either detached or built in clusters with a shared green space. The entire property will have a maximum two-story building height. Teague said triplexes likely would be built at the portion facing Gregg Avenue.

Homes will be of a smaller scale compared to neighboring homes and have front porches, Teague said. The area lies within one of the busier north-south corridors in town, with several walkable destinations nearby, he said.

"This rezoning will give us the tools we need to build attainable housing in Fayetteville," Teague said.

The development team held meetings with neighbors over the course of three City Council meetings. The council first heard the request March 7.

Four neighbors spoke to the council in person or online via Zoom. Three expressed hesitance or opposition and one supported the request.

Peggy Konert praised the meetings with the development team but said neighbors still felt concern over the number of homes that could be built on the eastern portion of the land facing the neighborhood. She and other neighbors suggested that portion be rezoned to residential single-family allowing up to eight units an acre.

Clusters of homes are allowed as a conditional land use with a permit from the Planning Commission. If granted a permit and developed under a residential zone allowing up to eight units an acre, up to 16 cluster homes could be allowed, said Jonathan Curth, development services director. City code allows density of cluster homes to double if a conditional use permit is granted. Under the requested rezoning, a maximum of 12 units would be allowed, he said.

Council member Scott Berna said the process for the rezoning represented a good example of developers and neighbors coming together to reach a compromise.

"I don't think either side is getting everything they want, and that's usually when you have the best outcome," he said.

Berna was joined by Sonia Harvey, D'Andre Jones, Sarah Moore, Sarah Bunch and Holly Hertzberg in supporting the request. Teresa Turk and Mike Wiederkehr voted against. Turk said she had concerns about drainage and the transitional impact on the neighborhood. Wiederkehr said he preferred the eastern portion be zoned as residential single-family allowing up to eight units an acre.

In other business, the council held on its second reading a rezoning request for 14.7 wooded acres southeast of Oak Bailey Drive and Old Wire Road. Rezoning would change 9.54 acres from residential single-family up to four units an acre to a neighborhood conservation district. The rest, 5.75 acres, would remain agricultural. Both are single-family zones, but neighborhood conservation has homes closer to the street and allows a few more conditional uses.

Realtor Mitch Weigel presented the request to the council and said a maximum of about 50 single-family homes likely could be built at the site.

Four residents spoke in opposition to the request, saying they felt public notification was inadequate and citing concerns with traffic and density. Council members wanted to hold the request to make traffic data available in the packet of information that residents can view online.