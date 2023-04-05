Daniels 1 of 3 instances cited in New York case

The 34 felony charges that Donald Trump faces in New York stem from three separate instances in which the former president and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

Trump appeared Tuesday at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse to formally face charges after his indictment by a grand jury last week. He is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

The 2024 presidential candidate is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records under Article 175 of the New York Penal Law. Falsifying business records is a felony in New York when there is an "intent to defraud" that includes an intent to "commit another crime or to aid or conceal" another crime.

Each felony count represents a separate instance of alleged misconduct, but not a different crime.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who outlined the charges Tuesday, first listed the incident involving a former Trump Tower doorman who was paid $30,000 after he claimed he had information about a child who Trump had out of wedlock.

That doorman, Dino Sajudin, received the payment from the parent company of the National Enquirer in exchange for signing over the rights "in perpetuity" to a rumor that the former president fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations.

The contract between Sajudin and American Media Inc. would penalize Sajudin for $1 million if he disclosed either the rumor or the terms of his agreement with the tabloid's parent company. In an interview with The Associated Press in August 2017, the woman at the center of the rumor denied that she had had an affair with Trump.

The prosecutor also cited the case of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who received $150,000 from American Media after claiming she had a 10-month affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

The money was to gain the rights to McDougal's story but to never run it -- a practice known as "catch and kill." The National Enquirer's parent company has acknowledged that the payments were done specifically to help Trump's presidential campaign.

Bragg said Trump "explicitly" directed lawyer Michael Cohen, then working for the Trump Organization, to reimburse American Media in cash, then Cohen indicated to Trump that the payment should be made instead by a shell company.

The alleged relationship between McDougal and Trump remained concealed until a Wall Street Journal report days before Election Day in 2016. Trump has denied her allegation.

The third case involves adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 at Lake Tahoe, Nev. Trump has denied the encounter.

Bragg said that 12 days before the election, Cohen had wired $130,000 to Daniels' lawyer Nov. 8, 2016, by using a shell corporation funded through a Manhattan bank. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid after indicating that she was willing to speak to either the National Enquirer or on television confirming the encounter.

Trump insisted to reporters on Air Force One in April 2018 that he didn't know about the payment made to Daniels through Cohen. But Trump reimbursed Cohen after his 2016 victory with money, Bragg said, from a trust that held the Trump Organization's assets and the former president's personal bank account.

If convicted on the felony bookkeeping fraud charges, Trump faces a sentence of up to four years for each count.

The charge does not carry a mandatory prison sentence, however. Even if convicted on all counts, Trump would not necessarily face jail time. As a first-time offender with no criminal record, legal experts say, Trump is unlikely to be sentenced to prison.

Trump pleaded innocent during the arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon. His lawyer Joe Tacopina said Sunday that the former president will eventually move to have the charges dismissed.

Information for this article was contributed by Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post and staff members of The Associated Press.