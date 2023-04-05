Defense impresses Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE -- The newly styled, aggressive University of Arkansas defense got the best of last weekend's major scrimmage, Coach Sam Pittman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media for the first time since the closed, 122-play scrimmage inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Pittman said the defensive ends and linebackers set the tone for spring workout No. 8.

"I was really impressed with the defense," Pittman said. "I thought Landon Jackson had as good a day as he's had since he's been here. I thought he was so impressive."

Pittman went on to name veteran ends Jashaud Stewart and Zach Williams, as well as redshirt freshman Nico Davillier and transfers John Morgan III and Trajan Jeffcoat as having standout scrimmages.

"I really like our defensive ends with Stew, and Zack, and Nico, and John, and of course Jeffcoat, those guys. I think we're coming along. We're pretty talented there."

Pittman said the defense tackled well and that the offensive front gave up some "run throughs" that allowed quarterbacks KJ Jefferson and company little time to read and throw.

"For the most part in that scrimmage, the defense got the better of the offense," Pittman said, before adding that he thought Jefferson played well.

Transfer receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa both caught touchdown passes in move-the-ball situations, and redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna continued to make an impression as he has much of the first nine practices of spring.

"I like Sategna," he said. "I think Sategna's coming on."

Additionally, receiver Sam Mbake caught a long pass in one-on-one drills leading into the scrimmage.

Because there was consistent pressure in the backfield, it made evaluating the secondary play tougher, Pittman said.

"We blitzed quite a bit," he said. "We had a breakdown, a little bit and we got beat in a two-minute situation at corner for a touchdown late in the scrimmage. And then we got beat another time in the secondary. But other than that, I thought they tackled well."

Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders ran for about 70 yards, but otherwise the run game was stymied in the last major scrimmage before the Red-White spring showcase.

"I don't think the run game was good," Pittman said. "A lot of zero-yardage gains, lot of negative yardage plays."





Pittman said the throttled run game consisted of lackluster work from the second and third units.

Additionally, junior AJ Green had a strong run in the "get the ball back" segment that allowed the offense to win that period.

"AJ made a few plays, and Rocket certainly made guys miss, ran over a few guys and made some yards," he added. "The run game, if we were playing a game, it would have been non-successful for the day."

In Tuesday's practice during a team period, the zone read was more effective, as Jefferson had a couple of keepers that turned into big gainers.

The offensive tackle play on Saturday left something to be desired, Pittman said.

The top players at the tackle spots on Tuesday were Devon Manuel and Patrick Kutas, with veterans Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer on the interior with Joshua Braun.

Pittman said Kutas played well at center in the scrimmage but he and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy want to see what he can bring to the tackle spot.

"I really believe we'll find out that Kutas can play tackle," he said. "I believe that we will. Right now, we got exploited a little bit on the edge during the scrimmage, so we need a little help out there. We need to get better and things of that nature."

Pittman said the synergy new defensive coordinator Travis Williams has been fostering has been productive.

"We're in a whole different front on defense," Pittman said. "We're very aggressive, very aggressive on defense.

"The kids are really adapting to T-Will and [Marcus] Woodson and [Deron] Wilson, and of course Deke [Adams] is back. But they have a really good rapport with the kids."

Pittman also praised the linebackers, led by Chris Paul.

"I was impressed with our linebackers, I really was," he said. "With [Antonio] Grier, [Jordan] Crook and Paul. Mani Powell played a lot better."

Fomerly injured receiver Tyrone Broden, who was wearing a long tape wrap on his knee, returned to practice as did freshman linebacker Brad Spence.

The Razorbacks will go through spring practices No. 10 and 11 on Thursday and Saturday before opening their final week of spring next week.