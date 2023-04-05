Despite severe weather, only minor damage reported in Northwest Arkansas

Officials reported some damage -- mostly minor -- was caused by storms that whipped through Northwest Arkansas early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for parts of Carroll, Madison and Boone counties between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday storms moved through the area. It was unclear as of Wednesday morning whether a tornado had touched down in any of those places.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been seen or indicated by weather radar, according to the weather service.

Jay Lee, city administrative assistant for city of Berryville, said a Berryville School District building sustained moderate damage to its roof.

Lee also said crews had to clear some trees from city roads.

"We were fortunate it skirted around us for the most part," he said.

Lt. Bruce Belin of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said he'd received no reports of injuries due to the storm.

Some buildings in Green Forest were damaged, and there was also a report of a large shipping container being blown by the wind and rolling down a hill, Belin said.

"There was enormous wind," he said. "Luckily we came out of it pretty good."

Carroll County Judge David Writer said he was out with his road foreman Wednesday morning checking on damages in the county. Some roofs were damaged and trees were down, he said.

A person who works in Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway's office said there had been no major damages reported to the office.

In Madison County, Keith Edmunds, director of emergency medical services for the county, said he had heard of no problems anywhere in the county.

"We had a lot of lightning, a lot of thunder and some heavy rain," Edmunds said. "Typical thunderstorm weather."

Emergency services officials in Benton and Washington counties also said that as of Wednesday morning they had received no reports of any storm damage.

"We dodged a bullet again," said Robert McGowen, Benton County's public safety administrator. "We had no damage reports of any kind."

A cold front accompanying the storms caused temperatures in Northwest Arkansas to drop from over 70 degrees to the low 40s in a matter of just a few hours Wednesday morning, according to weather service data.

The high temperature is expected to be near 60 today, with a low of 37 overnight. Thursday's forecast shows partly sunny skies with a high of 59.