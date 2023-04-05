Ex-legislator leads in Denver mayor race

DENVER -- Mike Johnston, a former state senator and one of an unusually large and divergent field of 16 contestants vying for an increasingly powerful position, held a slim lead Tuesday in Denver's mayoral election.

Kelly Brough, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, was close behind.

Denver faces a rising crime rate not seen for decades, growing homeless encampments and dizzying housing costs. The fear that undergirds the wide open race is clear. Denver -- the fast-growing, relatively young, business and tech hub of the U.S. Mountain West -- is tumbling toward a fate similar to that of other major cities.

"The San Franciscos or the Portlands or Seattles ... have not been able to turn the tide on things like homelessness and affordable housing and public safety," Johnston said during a recent debate.

The other candidates in the race -- including a former boxer, an investment banker, a state lawmaker and a former Crenshaw Mafia Gang member -- were further behind the two frontrunners for the first unofficial batch of votes. The vast majority of votes remain to be counted.

Michael Hancock, the current mayor since 2011, can't run again because of term limits. Hancock's long tenure in office has been the norm for Denver mayors over the past half century. This year's winner will be only the sixth mayor elected since 1968.

The election likely won't be decided until a June 6 runoff. Whoever wins will hold the reigns to a city that's both grown and suffered in recent years, as Denver becomes an increasingly popular place to live and important part of the western United States.

The future mayor will also inherit a city experiencing a rise in gentrification, the highest crime rate in decades, as well as an unprecedented surge in opioid overdoses that reached 473 deaths in 2021.

Though the election is officially nonpartisan, most candidates are registered Democrats or unaffiliated.

Core disagreements have emerged between progressive and more moderate Democrats, especially when it comes to rising homelessness, police funding, rent control and what are often called " safe injection sites" -- where people can use drugs under supervision to prevent overdoses.

The question of whether to enforce Denver's camping ban, which is aimed at curtailing homelessness and a legacy of Hancock's administration, has divided the contestants.

Most candidates, including Johnston and Brough, said they would enforce the ban. Those who wouldn't enforce it include candidate Leslie Herod, a Democratic state representative, and Lisa Calderon, executive director of an organization that helps women run for public office.