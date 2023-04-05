Five Questions with “Ozark Dogs” author Eli Cranor

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette “Where I’m Writing From” columnist Eli Cranor released his second novel last week — his violent and propulsive “Ozark Dogs” is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed debut novel, “Don’t Know Tough,” which won the Peter Lovesey First Crime Novel Contest and was named one of the “Best Books of the Year” by USA Today and one of the “Best Crime Novels” of 2022 by the New York Times. He “lives and writes from the banks of Lake Dardanelle, a reservoir of the Arkansas River nestled in the heart of True Grit country.”

Cranor was a 6-foot-2-inch, 176-pound quarterback at Russellville High in the mid-200s0. He signed to play college ball with Florida Atlantic and spent a redshirt year under legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger before transferring to Ouachita Baptist, where he set single-season passing and total offense records for the Tigers in 2010.





[Video not showing above? Click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YC_TtrkDj0g ]

After that, he went pro, signing with the Carlstad Crusaders in Karlstad, Sweden. He promptly led them to the 2011 Swedish National Championship, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one other in the championship game. He was named Most Valuable Player of the league.

Then he got married. He thought about law school but missed the deadline for taking the Law School Admission Test. He took a job as offensive coordinator at Arkadelphia High School, then a couple of years later became head coach at Clarksville — and decided coaching high school football wasn’t for him, at least not then. He scaled back, took a job as an assistant and began to write. He had a daughter on the way. He didn’t want to spend his kid’s childhood in a fieldhouse, so he gave up football.

Right now, he’s on a book tour, which will bring him to WordsWorth Books in Little Rock on April 8 at 4 p.m.

He answered some questions from the road.

Q. Without dismissing the power of imagination, it seems pretty clear to me that a character like Evail Ledford has to be drawn from life — I know erudite, articulate, wrongheaded guys like that who seem to be operating at a remove from the true believer they present as. There’s a kind of cynicism present in Evail — he’s willing to make common cause with people his father Bunn sees as the enemy — that made me think that if he’d come up in different circumstances he might have had a career in opinion journalism. Is he a careerist white supremacist or just a very pragmatic bigot?

A. A career in opinion journalism probably isn’t too far off. Evail is the “bad guy” in “Ozark Dogs.” One of many, actually. But I always try to adhere to that Tarrantino—or maybe it was Dostoyevsky—quote when it comes to my fiction: there are no bad guys, everybody just has their own perspective.

Q. Some writers might be insulted by the insinuation that their work is highly commercial but I think that you’ve succeeded in pulling off something exceedingly difficult — both of your novels can be read as literary works (i.e., for their ideals and the dynamics of your style) but they also function as page-turning thrillers — violent and unpredictable as nature itself. The literary comp that comes first to my mind is probably Jim Thompson, though you might have another model in mind. (A totally different sort of writer who was both accessible and of literary value was Charles Portis.)

A. I majored in English Literature in college. As a result, I cut my teeth on Hemingway, Faulkner, Flannery O’Connor, Toni Morrison, Larry Brown, Harry Crews, and of course, Charles Portis. I didn’t read much genre fiction at all until my first novel won a “crime fiction” contest. At that point, I thought I’d better do my homework.

So I dove into crime writers like Elmore Leonard, Patricia Highsmith, Charles Williford, James Crumley, and yes, Jim Thompson. The common element for me is a love of language. I’m not so much worried about plot when I’m reading; I’m just looking for a certain verve. Some of my favorite crime novelists working today are Megan Abbott, Jordan Harper, S.A. Cosby, Lou Berney, James Kestrel, and Peter Lovesey. Each one of those authors is keenly aware of their work on a line by line level.

[Video not showing above? Click here: arkansasonline.com/5qecranor]

Q. I’ve always had a fascination with athletes who turn out to be interesting writers — John Ed Bradley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Jordan and maybe we could throw Jack Kerouac into the mix — and I wonder if you think that, aside from giving you experiences and context from which to draw, your football career might inform your writing. Maybe the discipline involved in team sports translates to a writing life, maybe realizing the incremental growth that hard training forces — or maybe there’s even some fuel provided by the need/desire to show you’re not simply a meathead jock?

And is your next book staying in the same universe as your first two novels?

A. You’re not wrong on any of those fronts. My career as a quarterback and then a coach has greatly shaped my writing. I work at this thing pretty hard, too hard, sometimes. I played my college ball at Ouachita Baptist University. Coach Knight and Coach Derby instilled a “sense of urgency” into all of their players. There’s not a doubt in my mind that urgency has gotten me to this point. The question now becomes whether or not I can keep it going. This writing game is a marathon, not a sprint. I guess the same can be said of making a career out of anything, though, even football.

I’ve got two manuscripts ready at the moment. Not sure which one will hit. Both stay in the same universe but in different lanes. One is a zany college football story. Think the craziness that went down when Hugh Freeze was at Ole Miss—dirty money, teenage athletes, bagmen—told in the voice of Elmore Leonard. The other book is a canoe trip gone wrong on a remote creek in Arkansas, basically a modern take on Deliverance. Only The Shadow knows which way it’ll go…

Q. You’ve been very straightforward and generous in your column about people who guided, encouraged and mentored you. I don’t know how it was for you, but sometimes I feel that when I was in high school I m ight have been one of the most unlikely kids to ever have a writing life — I didn’t really consider a possibility until I was 25 years old and the Shreveport Journal gave me a three-day-a-week column on the newspaper’s front page. (They didn’t do that because of my reporting chops; which were adequate.) I something think the better part of realizing a dream is formulating the dream and I’m wondering when and how you first imagined yourself a writer?

A. I took a creative writing course my senior year at OBU. Johnny Wink taught that class. His love of language and stories made me want to be a writer. I was reading a lot of Larry Brown back in those days. Johnny and I watched Larry’s documentary together in my apartment. Larry talked a lot about how much he had to work to become a published novelist. How writing was no different than laying bricks—it took practice. Until that point, I hadn’t really heard anybody talk about writing in that way, but it made sense to me. I had to work my butt off to play college football. Why should publishing be any different? That was how I looked at writing early on, but now I’m starting to see that art and athletics are two seperate endeavors. Publishing, on the other hand, is a business, an industry, and my dogged football mindset definitely helped me get a foot in the door.

Q. I feel like you’d make a good songwriter.There’s a intrinsic rhythm to your writing that hints at a certain musicality, and your prose is compacted and freighted in the way the best song lyrics can be. (I’m thinking of lyricists like Jason Isbell, James McMurtry, Merle Haggard and John Prine rather than more impressionistic — and admirable — ones like Jackson Browne or Joni Mitchell.) I know you play a little guitar and perform, I’m wondering if you’ve given much thought to how much music informs your writing?

A. Yeah, I’m always thinking on the rhythm of a line. I read everything out loud before it goes to print. John Prine. Jason Isbell. Jerry Jeff Walker. Jimmy Buffett. Harry Chapin. Those guys were all huge influences on me. We’re all trying to do the same thing. We’re telling stories.