Charges filed, additional arrests made Wednesday in Newport concert shooting

Four men have had charges filed against them on Wednesday in connection with a February concert shooting in Newport that killed one woman and injured four other people, a news release from police said.

Tamarionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta was fatally shot at a Fredo Bang concert just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, police said in a news release.

Aaron Warren, 28, of Searcy, and Richard Mcgee, 31, of Searcy, were initially arrested in connection with the shooting, the release said Wednesday.

Both Warren and Mcgee have been charged with terrorist act and four counts of aggravated assault, police said.

Two other people were arrested later on in February, Lt. Mark Harmon with the Newport Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Tashawn Landers, 21, of Searcy/Little Rock was arrested on Feb. 13 and 18-year-old Steven Dye of Searcy was arrested on Feb. 8, Harmon said.

“We were able to arrest them later on in February due to probably cause and we now have enough evidence that the 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is pressing murder charges,” Harmon said.

Both Dye and Landers have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree criminal attempt murder, two counts of terroristic act classified as a Class Y felony and four counts of terroristic act classified as a Class B felony, the release said.

Landers was also charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Newport Police Department was assisted in the investigation by multiple state and municipal law enforcement agencies, according to the release.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the department by calling (870) 523-2722.