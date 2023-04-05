FRONT BURNER: Honey-Orange Pork Chops mark anniversary





This week marks my 27th anniversary of working at the newspaper. If you had asked that 21-year-old if she'd still be working here after more than a quarter century, her answer would have been an adamant "absolutely not."

Clearly, she would have been wrong. (She was wrong about a lot of things.)

Over the course of my three decades at the Democrat-Gazette, I've worked several different jobs — as a news clerk answering telephones, writing the occasional news brief and typing obituaries; as an arts and entertainment reporter in our Northwest Arkansas office; in the library working with software that transformed the day's newspaper to the digital archives; as Food clerk; then as assistant Food editor; and where I've been for the past 14 years, Food editor.

This one is, by far, my favorite. I often tell people I have the best job in the world. I mean it. I can't imagine doing anything else.

So happy anniversary to me! And thanks for sticking with me all these years.

I don't have a new recipe to share this week. Instead, here's an old favorite from 2018.

This recipe, which I adapted from a Rachael Ray recipe for lamb chops, helped me discover that I do, in fact, like green olives — just never on pizza.

Honey-Orange Pork Chops

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon garlic paste OR 1 clove fresh garlic, very finely minced (see note)

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 butterfly boneless pork chop OR 2 boneless pork loin chops

Salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ pound fresh asparagus spears, trimmed

1 cup pimento-stuffed green olives, halved or sliced

In a small bowl, whisk together the orange zest and juice, honey, garlic, coriander, cumin and smoked paprika; set aside.

Season pork on both sides with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet until hot, but not smoking. Add pork and asparagus and cook, turning pork once or twice, until pork is browned and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees, about 5 minutes per side for 1-inch thick chops. Cook asparagus, rolling spears occasionally, until lightly charred and crisp-tender. Pour orange-honey mixture over pork and cook 1 to 2 minutes more. Add olives and serve.

Makes 2 servings.

Note: Look for garlic paste in the produce section near the fresh herbs.



