Greenland's Barton to step down

Alan Barton will step down as girls basketball coach at Greenland in order to become a full-time principal's position, Barton said Tuesday.

Barton, who has spent 30 years with Greenland's basketball program, has spent the last 18 years splitting his time between coaching and his administrative duties. He led the Lady Pirates to back-to-back Class 3A state championships in 2012-13 and again in 2015.

"It just was a situation that all came together," Barton said. "Sometimes change is good for everyone. I will miss the friendships of all the coaches that allowed me in their group.

"I will always miss the connection of the player/coach and hoped that I made them a different person, for the better and greater good of our community."