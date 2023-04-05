Hawgs Sports Network combines NWA Media platforms

NWA Media has announced the creation of the Hawgs Sports Network.

The network combines four like-minded platforms — WholeHogSports.com, Hawgs Illustrated, the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club and Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra.

Brent A. Powers, president of NWA Media, Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC, and Hawgs Sports Network also announced the addition of full-time reporters and staff members to the network. They include general manager Chip Souza (currently the sports editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette), multimedia journalist and sports reporter Hank Layton and sports reporter Ethan Westerman. All will begin work later this year.

The new hires will join a staff that includes online director Matt Jones, reporters Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph, and vice president of multimedia sales Brad Dunn. Bordelon was recently voted Arkansas Sportswriter of the Year by members of the National Sports Media Association.

“Sports have such a positive impact in the lives of people of all ages,” Powers said. “We are proud to continue our legacy of telling the stories that are so important to our community. At a time when other multimedia companies are reducing editorial staff and coverage, we are adding even more resources and ways to read, listen to and view our stories. I am so proud of the team we have assembled.”

WholeHogSports.com is a news website devoted to the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and includes content produced by staff members for Hawgs Illustrated, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. In addition to news articles and commentaries, the website also offers a video-on-demand app, podcasts focusing on football, basketball and baseball, and a daily email newsletter. It’s also home to subscriber-only message boards in which Razorback fans can interact with each other and staff members.

Hawgs Illustrated is an award-winning magazine that prints 20 times annually and includes in-depth coverage of University of Arkansas athletics, and includes commentary by Clay Henry, the magazine’s founder and Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame inductee. Subscribers receive a hard copy of the magazine, as well as online access to the digital replica.

In 2021, NWA Media launched the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club to promote and celebrate the power of athletics for young men and women in our local communities. The club holds luncheons to recognize the best high school and college athletes and teams in the area, with keynote speakers that include community leaders, former players and coaches. The club’s attendees and sponsors support athletics in the local communities.

Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club is also home to the annual induction ceremony for the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra is published at least 12 times during the football season as an insert to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and includes upcoming game insights each week.

NWA Media is a multimedia collection of newspapers, websites, replica apps, OTT/CTV apps and digital agencies in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and Southwest Missouri. Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC publications include a daily newspaper, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and weekly publications, River Valley Democrat-Gazette, La Prensa Libre AR, Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, Westside Eagle Observer, Pea Ridge Times, Bella Vista Weekly Vista, Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Neighbor Shopper and McDonald County Press in Missouri, as well as local digital agencies and the newly formed Hawgs Sports Network.