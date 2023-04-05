DEAR HELOISE: In my small apartment, I don't have room for a lot of kitchen equipment, but I really enjoy cooking. That means some things need to do double duty. I have a cake pan for angel food cake and a bundt pan. Both have a stem that comes up in the middle. When I want to roast a chicken, I place it upright on the stem in the middle so that the chicken is sitting upright. The pan catches all the juices from the chicken, and I can baste the chicken with the juices while it cooks. Both cake pans are easy to clean, and I don't need to clear up space for a roaster on my kitchen counter.

-- Agnes D.,

Evansville, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: Last year, my family and I went to Hawaii and had a wonderful time. One of our favorite dishes was a pineapple chicken recipe that was out of this world! It was so tasty, and I would like to re-create that experience in May, when my in-laws will be staying with us for a week. Do you have a pineapple chicken recipe that's easy to make and has the flavor of the islands?

-- Elizabeth N.,

Cumberland, Md.

DEAR READER: Yes, I do. My father was once stationed in Hawaii, and like you, I enjoyed the dishes, flavors and culture of the islands. I have a recipe for the dish you're looking -- mahalo nui loa!

Baked Pineapple Chicken

1 chicken, cut up or the equivalent in parts

Paprika

Garlic powder

Onion powder

2 to 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks, in juice

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place chicken pieces in the casserole dish. Sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Add the soy sauce to the juice from the pineapple and mix; then baste the chicken with the mixture. Pour the pineapple chunks over the top. Bake for about 1 hour.

DEAR READERS: With the arrival of warmer weather comes the time to remember to get your pets their shots. If your vet's fees are out of your budget, call a local animal shelter and ask if they know where you can get your pets vaccinated for a lower fee. Please remember that a pet is a family member.

