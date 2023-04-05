Hindsville man held on $1.25 million bond in connection with sex crimes involving two girls

BENTONVILLE -- A Hindsville man was being held Tuesday on $1.25 million bond in the Benton County Jail after being accused of raping two girls and video-recording the acts.

Roberto Fernandez, 27, was arrested last week in connection with two counts of rape; two counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child; and two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against Fernandez.

His arrest stems from investigations by Rogers and Centerton police officers, according to court documents.

Centerton police started investigating after receiving a report concerning Fernandez raping an 11-year-old girl, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. She said she was in the video and identified her sheets and cellphone captured in the video, according to the affidavit.

A Rogers police detective contacted Centerton police and said Fernandez was being investigated for a rape in Rogers, according to the affidavit. The detective said Fernandez confessed to committing two rapes, according to the affidavit.

Rogers police were investigating a report accusing Fernandez of raping a girl late last year, according to court documents. The girl said Fernandez came to her apartment and raped her, the probable cause affidavit states.

Police found two other videos, according to court documents. One video showed a man suspected to be Fernandez and a female; the second video shows Fernandez in a sex act with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Fernandez's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 1 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.