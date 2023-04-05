Homemakers share health tips

The Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers' Club met at the White Hall Library in March.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone and asked Kay Cromwell to read the thought of the month: Your health status can be affected by nutrient deficiency and vice versa. Dee Kindrick led the members in the Homemaker's creed in the absence of Vice President Karen Needler.

Marnette Reed read the Handy Hint that eating and drinking a healthy diet helps to protect us against malnutrition as well as noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, stroke, diabetes and heart disease, according to the news release.

Penny Scholes read from Genesis 1:29-30. Jo Ann Carr, acting secretary, called the roll with members responding to the question: Do you take nutritional supplements?

Kathy Wilson presented a program on "Cooking for One or Two -- Foraging for Ingredients." Using information from the Leader's Guide on this subject, she said one and two-person households are a growing sector in the United States.

About 37% of two-person households (ages 45 to 64) were empty-nesters. Eighty percent of those 65 and older were in two-or one-person households, according to the Population Bulletin, 2019.

"We all have something in common: We all need to eat! Preparing meals for one or two can be as easy as you want to make it or as complex -- what you decide to prepare may depend on available time, available ingredients, cooking supplies, money, etc. You can forage for your ingredients -- look through your pantry, cabinets and/or refrigerator," according to the presentation.

Wilson went over the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture food icon, MyPlate, which provides individualized plans to help guide food choices. The key messages: Focus on fruit, vary the veggies; make at least half the grains whole grains; vary the protein routine and move to low-fat or fat-free dairy.

She discussed how to reduce one's favorite recipes and provided a Table for Reducing Recipes, along with Items to Equip the Kitchen, suggestions for stocking the pantry, refrigerator and freezer, how to use leftovers/"Planned-overs" and healthy cooking methods.

The Leader's Guide also had some recipes in it. People who want more information on this subject or a copy of the handout should contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033.

Carr, community service chairman, reported that the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will have its third annual Child Abuse Prevention Rally on April 21 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Since helping the center this year is the Willing Workers' main community service project, members volunteered to help serve the food at the event.

Also, peanut butter and jelly were selected as the food items for April for the White Hall Food Pantry.

Payton reminded members of the upcoming Home and Garden Show at the White Hall Community Center on April 15. Club members will be working at the Jefferson County Extension Homemaker's booth and helping with the Fill the Food Pantry Truck Drive.

She also announced that an Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council Multi-County Rally would be held at Pursuit Church on April 13. Guests are welcome, but all reservations must be made by April 7 by calling (870) 534-1033.

Hostesses for the Willing Workers of White Hall EHC meeting were Cromwell, Scholes and Wilson. The next meeting will be at 6: 30 p.m. April 25 at the White Hall Library.