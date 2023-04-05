House OKs bill reforming how Arkansas funds public schools

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday to change how the state funds public schools.

House Bill 1689, sponsored by Republican Rep. Bruce Cozart of Hot Springs, would essentially create a new funding formula for how the state allocates dollars toward public education. Cozart said the bill would more heavily weight factors such as the number of special needs students, district size, population density or poverty.

However, how much each factor will be weighted, or how much school districts could receive under the proposed formula, is still uncertain, Cozart said, as lawmakers and state education officials would have to work out the details after the bill passes. The House voted 83-5 to approve the bill, sending it the Senate for further consideration.

The state's current funding model is based on a school district with 500 students with schools receiving dollars on a per-student basis, taking in how much it should spend on teacher salaries, transportation and facilities, among other items. Cozart said the current model under-funds smaller schools, which his bill would correct. The per-student foundation funding for the 2023-2024 school year is $7,413.

"Specifically, this system recognizes small schools that do not have the efficiencies required," Cozart said. "The students facing those challenges -- poverty, language barrier, special education -- need more resources to achieve the same level as their peers."

Under the bill, schools would still receive funding from the state on a per-student basis, but schools would receive additional funding for each student who is economically disadvantaged, resides in a small district, is in a sparsely populated area or experiences concentrated poverty, among other factors. If approved, members of the House and Senate education committees would spend time out of session finalizing how such factors will be weighted for school funding. The bill would not take effect until 2025, if passed.

Since lawmakers would still have to work through the details after the bill passes, when asked by legislators Cozart said he could not provide details on how the bill would affect the state's spending on education or how much money school districts would get.

"The budget is going to change some," Cozart said. "I just can't tell you how much until we actually put this together."